Marijuana plants seized in Stettler

Stettler RCMP have laid charges against two men in connection with the seizure of several marijuana plants. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Stettler RCMP seized 30 marijuana plants along with 1,800 illegal cigarettes while searching a residence on May 15.

Police said other item seized included 1,800 in illegal cigarettes, 68 grams of the marijuana derivative known as hash, 28 grams of the derivative referred as shatter, 20 packages of marijuana edible gummies, and some cocaine.

A 37-year-old man and a 27-year-old man face charges in connection to the drugs.

Stettler RCMP wanted to thank vigilant members of the public who passed along information to police to assist in the investigation.



