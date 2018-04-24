Education for Somalian Girls and Boys Fund has built a school in the town of Bo’ame in northern Somalia and now wants to build a student residence for orphan students. (Photo from Facebook)

Mother’s Day event to help children in Somalia

To support Education for Somalian Girls and Boys Fund

Money raised from the third annual Mother’s Day Tea Party & Luncheon on May 5 will help build a school residence for orphans in northern Somalia.

In 2015 the Red Deer-based organization Education for Somalian Girls and Boys Fund built a school in the town of Bo’ame and now hopes to raise over $100,000 to construct a residence for 200 students.

Currently 200 students are enrolled at the school with room 200 more.

Fund president Zainab Mohamoud said so far $22,000 has been raised. She hopes to reach $100,000 by the end of next year so she can go to Somalia and begin construction.

Most schools in Somalia are privately run and charge fees, but the school built by Education for Somalian Girls & Boys Fund provides free education for families in the Bo’ame area.

She said the Grade 1 to 8 school has many students who are orphans.

“There is a lot of need. It’s a small community, a farming community. People live in absolute poverty,” said Mohamoud about the Bo’ame area.

She said civil war has persisted for many years in Somalia and it’s important to support education opportunities for both boys and girls.

“At schools usually they only send the boys so we want to promote that it’s free for both boys and girls.”

Mohamoud said she wants to encourage education for girls to help improve their lives and help their community as well.

“When I went there my cousin was getting married. She was only in Grade 7. It broke my heart seeing that.”

She said 100 per cent of the money raised at the Mother’s Day event will go towards the project and encouraged people to continue supporting students in Somalia.

“Their money makes a difference especially for an education to young kids to better their lives.”

Mother’s Day Tea Party & Luncheon runs from 12 to 3 p.m. in the Windspear Ballroom at Red Deer’s Radisson Hotel, at 6500 67th St.

The event features an international fashion show, multicultural entertainers, door prizes, silent auction, a henna station and more.

Tickets are $50 each and are available at Messinger Meats, at A2 2067 50th Ave., or online under events at Education for Somalian Girls and Boys on Facebook.

For more information visit www.educationforsomalia.org


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
