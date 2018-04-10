Central Alberta Humane Society has put out the urgent call for donations to replace aging life-saving surgery equipment. (Photo from Facebook)

New surgery equipment needed for Humane Society

$7,800 required for anesthetic monitor

Central Alberta Humane Society needs help to buy a life-saving anesthetic monitor for in-house surgeries.

Surgeries are performed weekly for animals in care at the society including hundreds of spay and neuters, dental cleanings and extractions, as well as more complicated surgeries such as amputations, eye enucleations, exploratory surgery and more.

The society said its existing monitor, which measures heart rate and oxygen levels, will not last much longer. Because it is a life-saving medical device, it urgently needs to be replaced it.

The equipment monitors animals under anesthetic and alerts veterinary staff to an emergency, such as a drastic change in heart rate.

The society intends to replace it with a monitor that measures an even wider range of vital signs, such as temperature and respiration, and can also detect subtle changes more quickly for safer anesthetics.

The new monitor will cost $7,800.

To donate visit https://cahumane.com/support/make-a-donation. Donors are asked to indicate they want to support the anesthetic monitor campaign when they make their donation.


Most Read

