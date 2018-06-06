Red Deer Hospital Lottery’s dream home is located at 56 Larratt Close. (File photo by Advocate staff)

One month until Red Deer dream home is won

Red Deer Hospital Lottery tickets are still available

There’s only one month until the Red Deer Hospital Lottery draw on July 6.

Alaine Martin, events manager with Red Deer Regional Health Foundation, said about 80 per cent of tickets dream home are sold so far, similar to the total number sold in 2017. But there’s still time to make 2018 a sell-out.

The Red Deer Lottery dream home, designed by Sorento Custom Homes, is a $839,895 corner lot bungalow featuring 2,917 sq. ft. of developed living space with vaulted ceilings, a screened sunroom, yoga room, double garage, and much more.

And it’s the first year the dream home comes with $35,000 worth of furniture.

“The house is super popular this year. We’ve had lots of visits,” Martin said on Wednesday.

“People are coming out saying that felt good, that felt comfortable. So clearly we’ve hit a nice design that suits people.”

The house, located at 56 Larratt Close, is open to the public Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. until June 24. The cutoff to buy tickets is June 24 at 11 p.m.

At this point the winner of the Mega Bucks 50 raffle will take home at least $232,000.

“Mega Bucks is going great. We’re pretty close to 93 per cent (sold out),” Martin said.

Mega Bucks 50 will be drawn July 5.

Money raised through the lottery will be used to purchase 17 innovative patient beds for Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre to improve safety, comfort and functionality while reducing pain, pressure points and skin breakdown.

This year there are 37 prizes to be won valued at more than $1.1 million.

To order online or for more information visit reddeerhospitallottery.ca.


