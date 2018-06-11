Repaving scheduled for 32nd Street starting Wednesday. (Photo by Advocate staff)

Paving starts Wednesday on 32nd Street

Subject to weather conditions in Red Deer

Red Deer motorists should expect delays on 32nd Street near West Park when repaving gets underway on Wednesday and Thursday.

Repaving between 57th Avenue and the city limits is part of the city’s pavement rehabilitation program which is a regular part of road maintenance.

Paving will run from 6 a.m. on Wednesday until 8 p.m. on Thursday. Lane closures will be in place during paving and traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Drivers are reminded to slow down when driving in construction zones and obey all signs. Pedestrians are reminded to cross only at designated crosswalks.

All road construction is weather dependent and schedules may be subject to change.


