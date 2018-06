Innisfail RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle east of Penhold early Monday morning. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near Pine Lake early Monday morning.

Innisfail RCMP said at about 3:30 a.m. the female victim was attempting to flag down a passing motorist near Hwy 42 and Range Road 251A.

Police said four people were travelling when their vehicle went off the road and landed in the ditch.

The victim, whose identity was not being released at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene has been cleared and RCMP continue to investigate.



