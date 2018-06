Supervised consumption site not needed in Red Deer according to the Advocate’s online poll. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

According to the results an online poll by the Advocate most people do not believe a supervised consumption site is needed in Red Deer.

When asked what the next step should be to bring a supervised consumption site to Red Deer, 41 people, or 61 per cent, said it wasn’t needed.

A total of 20 people, almost 30 per cent, were in favour of a temporary mobile site while a permanent site is built.

Only five people, or seven per cent, were in favour of introducing a mobile site only.



