Visitors explored the Piper Creek Restoration Agriculture Project site on Sunday during International Permaculture Day. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Permaculture in action in Red Deer

International Permaculture Day recognized

Flood water receded at Piper Creek Restoration Agriculture Project site in time to make way for cleanup and tours on Sunday in celebration of International Permaculture Day.

Permaculture is all about working with nature rather than against in the design and maintenance of agriculturally productive ecosystems.

“From the annual gardening, to the perennial gardening, down into the native ecosystem, we’re trying to integrate it all together to show people how we can be behaving more harmoniously with the natural environment as opposed to dominating it for awhile then letting nature fix whatever damage is caused,” said Rene Michalak, a project leader with ReThink Red Deer at the Piper Creek site.

It’s the fifth year for the project located south of the landfill on the east side of 40th Avenue.

Michalak said during the flooding in March and April tires got swept away that were holding down plastic put down to prepare planting areas for the end of the year where more woody species, like dogwood and willow, will be planted along the creek.

The area includes community gardens where residents can plant vegetables, a pollinator garden, and a food forest being planted behind a deer fence.

He said the site demonstrates the food bearing capabilities of perennial plants and the perennials compliment the annual vegetable gardens.

“We have a bunch of workshops and field days lining up for the summer time, including work on hopefully re-raising the barn.”

The barn will be an open air structure with no walls and will be built with green building techniques using larger pieces of wood instead of conventional lumber. It will be topped with a metal roof to harvest rain water for gardeners.

He said into the fall the site is a peaceful place where people can watch birds and wildlife.

“We’re hoping as years pass it will be maintained as part of the park system and there will be some walking trails around similar to Gaetz Lakes Sanctuary, not nearly as protected, but similar idea.”


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Alberta Handmaids in Red Deer

Just Posted

Permaculture in action in Red Deer

International Permaculture Day recognized

Hundreds of thousands without power following disastrous wind storm

Tens of thousands of people were still without power across Central Canada… Continue reading

Flood waters in New Brunswick raise concerns for health and safety

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Flood waters continue to rise in southern New… Continue reading

UPDATED: Motorcycle and truck collide east of Innisfail

Two die in collision

Albertans want province back on track: UCP leader

Jason Kenney speaks at the UCP Founding AGM at the Red Deer Sheraton Hotel Saturday

WATCH: Red Deerians rally behind Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

More than 100 Red Deerians made it clear they want the Kinder… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Alberta Handmaids in Red Deer

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

McElhinney earns shutout as Canada routs South Korea 10-0 at hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark — Tyson Jost scored twice and Curtis McElhinney stopped 25… Continue reading

Canadian companies cash in on royal wedding with British-themed products

TORONTO — For years, Daniel Lewis has been crafting teas that draw… Continue reading

‘A warrior by heart:’ Indigenous people enlisted to monitor pipelines

CALGARY — Gerald Scott’s perspective has shifted since he spent 10 days… Continue reading

Kyle Connor leads the way as Jets beat Predators 6-2 to take 3-2 series lead

NASHVILLE — Kyle Connor made a move in the first period Saturday… Continue reading

Albert Pujols becomes 32nd player in 3,000-hit club

SEATTLE — Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols got his 3,000th hit,… Continue reading

Buehler, Dodgers’ bullpen combine to no-hit Padres in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico — The Dodgers have the most no-hitters in the majors… Continue reading

Beam me upstate? Shatner visits NY Star Trek set replica

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — It’s like William Shatner got stuck in a Star… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month