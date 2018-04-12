Police dog hunts down suspect

Police dog Eve stayed on the trail for several kilometres to help capture a suspect who left behind a stolen vehicle on Feb. 6 in the Lacombe County area.

RCMP said Eve’s success is a great example of the fantastic work its four-legged investigators do across Alberta.

Blackfalds RCMP said officers were dispatched on Feb. 6 to a complaint of a suspicious male at a rural Lacombe County residence and determined the vehicle driven by the suspect had been reported stolen.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived but Eve, a six-year-old German shepherd with Red Deer RCMP Police Dog Services, tracked the suspect to an oil industry plant site where he was arrested without incident.

“Our police service dogs’ operational success is a direct result of the immense amount of time and effort that PDS teams put into their continuous training,” said Cpl. Scott Lowe of the Alberta Police Dog Service.

In Alberta police dogs play a critical role in keeping citizens safe by assisting members during investigations and targeted enforcement initiatives. Canine members are trained to locate people who are lost, track criminals, and search for narcotics, explosives and crime scene evidence.



