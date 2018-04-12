A Police Dog Service Training Centre kennel attendant leads a police puppy demonstration. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Police dog hunts down suspect

Dog demonstrates tracking ability

Police dog Eve stayed on the trail for several kilometres to help capture a suspect who left behind a stolen vehicle on Feb. 6 in the Lacombe County area.

RCMP said Eve’s success is a great example of the fantastic work its four-legged investigators do across Alberta.

Blackfalds RCMP said officers were dispatched on Feb. 6 to a complaint of a suspicious male at a rural Lacombe County residence and determined the vehicle driven by the suspect had been reported stolen.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived but Eve, a six-year-old German shepherd with Red Deer RCMP Police Dog Services, tracked the suspect to an oil industry plant site where he was arrested without incident.

“Our police service dogs’ operational success is a direct result of the immense amount of time and effort that PDS teams put into their continuous training,” said Cpl. Scott Lowe of the Alberta Police Dog Service.

In Alberta police dogs play a critical role in keeping citizens safe by assisting members during investigations and targeted enforcement initiatives. Canine members are trained to locate people who are lost, track criminals, and search for narcotics, explosives and crime scene evidence.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Olds parent of disabled boy says provincial funding for home supports is inadequate
Next story
Lacombe family wins dream home in STARS Air Ambulance lottery

Just Posted

Red Deer surgeon says joint replacement wait time improvement in Central Zone is artificial

A Red Deer surgeon says a recent study that shows joint replacement… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos coach had Sylvan Lake ties

Darcy Haugan’s uncle and other relatives from Sylvan Lake travelling to Humboldt for memorial service

Lacombe family wins dream home in STARS Air Ambulance lottery

Ever since their then nine-month-old daughter had to be flown by STARS… Continue reading

Stettler man charged with murder

James Hulkovich was found dead on April 6

Police dog hunts down suspect

Dog demonstrates tracking ability

Updated: Fire crews put out house fire in north Red Deer

A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon

WATCH: Red Deer Emergency dispatchers answer 400 calls every day

A 14-year veteran has been named Red Deer’s 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatcher of… Continue reading

Memorial for Humboldt Broncos to be held in Blackfalds

People looking for a way to express their grief after the Humboldt… Continue reading

Three men arrested, cocaine, crystal meth seized by Rocky Mountain House Mounties

Three men were arrested and cocaine, heroin and crystal meth were seized… Continue reading

Hockey moms urge Canadians to join Jersey Day: ‘We are all one team’

The message behind today’s campaign to support victims of the deadly Humboldt… Continue reading

Peterborough teen scores invite to royal wedding for charity work

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A fifteen-year-old southern Ontario girl has scored an invitation… Continue reading

FIFA asked to expand World Cup to 48 teams for Qatar in 2022

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The governing body of South American soccer has… Continue reading

Drama in 200: Hughes DQd; Miller-Uibo wins women’s title

GOLD COAST, Australia — The expected duel between Olympic champions was a… Continue reading

Cumberbatch to bring ‘Letters Live’ to NYC

NEW YORK — Benedict Cumberbatch is back to reading passionate emotional letters… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month