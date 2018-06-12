Prisoners escape Red Deer Remand

Four prisoners escaped from Red Deer Remand Centre early Tuesday morning and three are still at large.
Red Deer RCMP said they were alerted of the escape at 12:15 a.m.
Inmates who escaped include Quinn Russel Peterson, 26; Dallas Albert Rain, 26; and Douglas Brian Power, 52.
Police advise the public not too approach the escapees and to call 911 or call Red Deer City RCMP at 403-343-5575 if they see or have any information regarding their whereabouts.
