Province announces new centralized abuse line

Call 1-855-4HELPAB to report abuse

A new provincial phone line to report abuse will help link people to local programs and supports.

The Alberta Supports abuse line at 1-855-4HELPAB (4435722) is available to people who are physically, emotionally, sexually or financially abused or those who suspect someone else is being abused or neglected.

The abuse line operates 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Patricia Arango, executive director of Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre (CASASC), said she expects Alberta Supports abuse line will refer people to CASASC which operates a 24-hour phone and text crisis line, and a web chat program for immediate assistance.

Arango said CASASC has connected to people across Alberta via text. An average of 70 texts are received monthly.

“We’ve been doing texting for almost three years now. It’s working very well. What we’re doing is good,” Arango said.

“What people say is it’s easy for them. They are in the bus and they can still text. They sit down in the park, outside school, or on a break, and they can text.”

Arango said she is very proud of the success of the texting program and the 75 volunteers who are trained to respond to people in crisis.

“We are the first one, and only one, doing texting.”

People can call or text toll free — 1-866-956-1099 — and web chat is available at CASASC’s website at www.casasc.ca.

Arango said the phone line is also works well because people can call nights and weekends.

CASASC provides crisis and short-term counselling to victims of sexual abuse or sexual assault and their families.

Alberta Supports abuse line was developed as a co-ordinated reporting system to address situations of abuse or neglect which was one of the recommendations made in Judge Michele Collinson’s report stemming from the Betty Ann Gagnon fatality inquiry.

Gagnon, 48, was neglected by her family and had been confined in a basement, a dog run and a converted school bus with no heat, running water or electricity at a rural home east of Edmonton.

— With files from Canadian Press


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bentley residents rally to save postal service
Next story
Premier Rachel Notley to speak in Red Deer on June 4

Just Posted

Bentley residents rally to save postal service

Residents concerned Canada Post is moving parcel service to Lacombe

Province announces new centralized abuse line

Call 1-855-4HELPAB to report abuse

Man charged after gun disturbance

Rocky Mountain House seize firearms

Green Leader Elizabeth May gets $1,500 fine for contempt in pipeline arrest

VANCOUVER — Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a… Continue reading

Wolf Creek Public Schools pilot bus cameras

Cameras both inside and outside school bus

WATCH: Throwing punches and kicks at the Western Canadian Karate Championships

More than 300 athletes competes at the event in Red Deer Saturday

Experts: Starbucks training a first step in confronting bias

Starbucks, trying to put to rest an outcry over the arrest of… Continue reading

Premier Rachel Notley will be in Red Deer on June 4

She is set to address the Red Deer District Chamber of Commerce

Update: Alberta Mounties make arrest in 2017 gas-and-dash that killed station owner

A man has been charged with second-degree murder seven months after a… Continue reading

Racial profiling: The complications of shopping while black in Canada

As Seattle-based Starbucks Corp. prepares to close 8,000 U.S. cafes Tuesday afternoon… Continue reading

UPDATED: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, fined $1,500 in pipeline protests

Federal Green Party Leader was one of more than 150 people facing criminal charges

Man who lost family members in Holocaust opposes Nazi artifact sales

HALIFAX — A Halifax man who lost family members in the Holocaust… Continue reading

Under scrutiny, Weinstein prosecutor has a case to prove

NEW YORK — At least in the court of public opinion, the… Continue reading

Canadian employers content to avoid costs and headaches of providing childcare

CALGARY — One of the keys to Jenna Pickering’s return to work… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month