Putting the patio back into Red Deer’s downtown

Ross Street Patio reopens Wednesday

Ross Street Patio reopens Wednesday, followed by the Alexander Way parklet in three weeks, for more opportunities to sit down and soak in the downtown.

City crews have been at work putting up the barriers, tables, umbrellas and planters in time for the May long weekend.

Developed in 2012, the seasonal patio has become a place people go for outdoor coffee breaks, meals and socializing.

Amanda Gould, executive director of the Downtown Business Association (DBA), said the patio is doing exactly what it’s suppose to do.

“It’s providing a place for people to congregate. It’s giving people a reason to come downtown and see it because nothing similar exists anywhere in the city. And it really does encourage interaction between businesses,” Gould said on Tuesday.

She said a lot of people will have meetings on the patio, including the DBA.

“People seem to love the patio. I was down there today and there was a definite buzz.”

Free live music performances are provided by the City of Red Deer and the DBA throughout the summer featuring a variety of artists and genres. The first performance is May 29 at 11:30 a.m. with by Nathan Danser.

Events continue through to Thursday, Sept. 13 on the following schedule:

  • Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Wednesdays, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday Patio Parties, 6 to 10 p.m. on June 15, July 13, and Aug. 10.

Gould said Wednesdays tends to be the busiest at the patio as music happens at the same time as the ATB Financial Downtown Market.

For more information, go to www.reddeer.ca/patioparties.

She said the Alexander Way parklet, which is a small sidewalk extension with seating and tables, will open the week of June 7 near Copies Now.

“What we try to do with the parklet is to put it on streets that do not a lot of other activity going on so that we can provide something for people that use that location to spend a little more time down there, or anyone in any of the nearby businesses.”

Acoustic performances will also be held at the parklet.


Most Read

