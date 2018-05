Red Deer College president Joel Ward and Minister of Advanced Education Marlin Schmidt found out what students will learn to do in RDC’s new Bachelor of Applied Arts in Animation and Visual Effects from faculty and program developer Peter Fiala. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Starting in September Red Deer College students will be able to earn an animation and visual effects degree — the college’s first applied degree program.

Bachelor of Applied Arts in Animation and Visual Effects is a four-year degree program that was developed over several years with input and collaboration from professionals across Canada.

More to come.



