One of the world’s biggest birds test Red Deer River waters

An Advocate reader captured American White Pelicans that recently gathered on the Red Deer River near River Bend. (Photo contributed by RIck Tallas)

Advocate reader Rick Tallas shared his photos of American White Pelicans that landed on the Red Deer River recently.

Considered an endangered species, the American White Pelican is one of the world’s largest birds. They can weigh five to eight kilograms and can have a wingspan of up to three metres.

Tallus photographed the birds near River Bend.



