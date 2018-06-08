Readers say pipeline purchase was a costly error

Readers weigh in on the federal government’s decision to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline. (File photo contributed by KINDER MORGAN)

Almost 48 per cent of people who responded to an Advocate poll said the federal government’s decision to purchase the Trans Mountain pipeline was costly mistake.

On May 29, the liberal government announced it will buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

The poll, which ran from June 1 to 8, showed 53 out of 111 people believed it was a costly error. Another 31 per cent, or 35 people, said it had to be done.

Only 12 per cent, or 14 people, thought it was a great idea, and 4.5 per cent, or five people, said it was an environmental disaster.



