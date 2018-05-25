Red Deer man charged with drug possession

A Red Deer man was charged with drug possession after a suspicious vehicle was stopped on a Rocky Mountain House-area lease road on Sunday.

RCMP said conservation officers discovered open liquor in the vehicle at 2:15 p.m. during an off highway vehicle patrol. While searching the vehicle police also found about three grams of cocaine.

The 23-year-old man who was charged was also found to be breaching parole conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Rocky Mountain House provincial court on May 30.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP and partners worked collaboratively during the long weekend to reduce crime in the Rocky Mountain House area. Crime reduction initiatives in place were believed to have decreased the calls for service and response time.



