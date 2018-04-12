Red Deer MPs worry about Trans Mountain delay

Red Deer’s Conservative MPs say a solution to move the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project forward can’t come quick enough.
“This is about as serious as it gets,” said Red Deer-Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins after speaking at the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce’s Breakfast with the MPs on Thursday.
“If we can’t do something as simple as build a pipeline in this country east and west in Canada than we’ve got some serous issues in the confederation. We’d better find a way forward peacefully on this before it gets out of hand.”
More to come.
