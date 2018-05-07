Red Deer RCMP (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer RCMP make several arrests

Several suspects found with outstanding warrants

Red Deer RCMP made several arrests while conducting proactive patrols in known areas for criminal activity and located numerous suspects wanted on outstanding warrants in recent weeks.

On May 5 at 9 p.m. police arrested a robbery suspect after he allegedly robbed a women of her sunglasses at knifepoint near 50 Street and 51st Avenue.

A 21-year-old man was arrested after a brief foot chase and charged with robbery with a weapon, two counts of resisting a peace officer, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with probation. He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on May 23.

On May 4 shortly before 3 p.m. police used On Star to track a truck stolen from Blackfalds. When it was safe On Star shut down the truck in Normandeau and the driver was arrested after a brief foot chase. RCMP found two stolen bicycles in the back of the truck and seized what was believed to be heroin, crystal meth and marijuana, as well as pepper spray, a knife and break-in tools.

A 29-year-old man was charged with dangerous operation of motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offense, three counts of drug possession, operating a vehicle without an operator’s licence, operating a vehicle without registration, and operating a vehicle without insurance. He will appear in Red Deer court on May 14.

On May 2 at 5:45 a.m. police responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a business in the city’s north end after a witness observed a male suspect climbing over a fence to access the business. A 30-year-old man was charged with break and enter and is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.

On May 1 at 6:30 p.m. police responded to a report of a shoplifter and arrested a woman with a number of stolen items who was wanted on 21 outstanding warrants. A 23-year-old woman was wanted on warrants out of Innisfail, Red Deer and Canmore for multiple counts of possession of stolen property, failing to comply with conditions, failing to appear in court, and three traffic charges of driving without insurance. She now faces an additional charge of theft under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with conditions. She was remanded to appear in court and will appear on May 11.

On April 3o at 9:30 p.m. police responded to a report of suspicious activity in a north-end industrial parking lot and located a suspect breaching court-imposed conditions, including a curfew. A 19-year-old man was charged with two counts of failing to comply with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on May 29.

On April 30 shortly after 9 a.m. police responded to a report of suspicious activity in a vehicle parked in Oriole Park. RCMP located a suspect in the car who was wanted on outstanding warrants and was in possession of what is believed to be methamphetamine.

The 25-year-old man was wanted on four warrants out of Red Deer for impaired driving, driving over 0.08, and failing to attend court and a traffic charge. He was wanted on five warrants out of Sundre for impaired driving, driving while unauthorized, and several other traffic charges. He was also wanted on a warrant out of Didsbury for failing to attend court. He now faces an additional charge drug possession and is scheduled to appear in court on May 18.

On April 29 shortly before 2:30 p.m. police on patrol in the downtown located a suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants for breaching probation. At the time of his arrest, RCMP determined that the 39-year-old man was further breaching his probation. He appeared in court on May 4 and his charges were dealt with by the court.

In the evening of April 26 police on proactive foot patrol in the downtown located a suspect in possession of fentanyl and what was believed to be methamphetamine. The suspect gave a false name but was soon identified by police. A 54-year-old man was charged with two counts of drug possession and resisting a peace officer. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 9.

On April 25 RCMP conducted a curfew check and found that the man in question wasn’t at the residence and was in violation of his court-imposed curfew. Red Deer RCMP conduct conditions checks regularly on numerous individuals as part of the Pinpoint crime reduction strategy. A 29-year-old man was charged with

failing to comply with probation and is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

On April 24 shortly after 2 a.m. police on bicycle patrol in Riverside Meadows came across suspicious activity and located a suspect in possession of what is believed to be cocaine. The suspect was further found to be wanted on outstanding warrants out of Red Deer. In addition to the warrants the 22-year-old man was charged with drug possession and is scheduled to appear in court on May 8.

Students get bike safety reminder
UPDATED: UCP members take a stand for parental rights

Murder trial delayed over evidence issues

Three-week jury trial was to begin Tuesday for man accused of 2006 murder of Eckville man

Students get bike safety reminder

Blackfalds students watch mock collision

Special Red Deer city council meeting on Tuesday

Council to discuss supvervised consumption sites

Red Deer's Sunnybrook Farm Museum throws spring celebration

Family festivities on May 26

Damage becoming clear amid historic flood: ‘Oh my God, your heart is broken’

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — For 48 years, Jerry McFarland’s rustic cottage on… Continue reading

Jason Kenney’s website down as he goes against UCP resolution on GSAs

The leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party says a technical issue is… Continue reading

NAFTA watch: Countries meet in possible final push for deal in 2018

WASHINGTON — The NAFTA countries are making what could be one final… Continue reading

Rare golden eagle found in middle of ocean, far from usual habitat

TRURO, N.S. — A rare bird has ended up in the care… Continue reading

UPDATED: UCP members take a stand for parental rights

57 per cent in favour of parental consent

Q&A: Feist on her new ‘zeitgeist awareness,’ women’s marches and Leonard Cohen

TORONTO — Leslie Feist stumbled across one of her latest intellectual fascinations… Continue reading

Court rules MIT can’t be held liable for student’s suicide

BOSTON — Massachusetts’ highest court has ruled that the Massachusetts Institute of… Continue reading

Trump: ‘13 angry Democrats’ on Mueller team should be wary

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday he was “Fighting Back” against… Continue reading

