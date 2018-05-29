Red Deer River Cleanup will be held Sunday afternoon at Kerry Wood Nature Centre. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer River Cleanup set for Sunday

Making the shoreline clean and safe

It’s time to spruce up the banks of the Red Deer River.

On Sunday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., volunteers are invited to help clean up the shoreline during the annual Red Deer River Cleanup at Kerry Wood Nature Centre, at 6300 45th Ave.

Pre-registration is not required, but volunteers should bring appropriate footwear and gloves. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Certificates are available upon request.

The event will wrap up with a barbecue and a draw for prizes.

Red Deer River Cleanup is sponsored by Kerry Wood Nature Centre, NOVA Chemicals and Trout Unlimited Canada.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fentanyl and weapons seized in Red Deer
Next story
ATM stolen in Rimbey

Just Posted

Suspicious package sent to Red Deer law firm

Heavy police presence in the downtown Tuesday afternoon

Public fears about mobile SCS units may transpire — or not

No application, so far, for safe injection trailer

Olympian inspires Red Deer students

Olympic skeleton racer Jane Channell made a surprise visit to the students she has been mentoring

Marijuana plants seized in Stettler

Police search property

Fentanyl and weapons seized in Red Deer

ALERT’s Red Deer organized crime and gang team lead investigation

Updated: Bentley residents rally to save postal service

Residents concerned Canada Post is moving parcel service to Lacombe

ATM stolen in Rimbey

RCMP searching for two suspects

Canadian Facebook whistle-blower: I did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

OTTAWA — The Canadian data expert whose allegations set off an international… Continue reading

Ten cases dropped due to delays in military justice system: auditor

OTTAWA — The federal auditor general fired a rocket at Canada’s military… Continue reading

Auditor general says ‘cultural’ shift needed to prevent another Phoenix

OTTAWA — The failed federal public service pay system was the result… Continue reading

Pipeline fight continues, federal decision does not reduce spill risk: Horgan

VICTORIA — The politician leading the charge against the expansion of the… Continue reading

One suspect in Mississauga, Ont., restaurant explosion may be female, police say

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — One of two suspects wanted in connection with an… Continue reading

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

PARIS — Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the second round at the… Continue reading

Royal newlyweds are not booked to stay at the Fairmont in Jasper: spokeswoman

JASPER, Alta. — A spokeswoman for the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month