Red Deer River Cleanup set for Sunday

Red Deer River Cleanup will be held Sunday afternoon at Kerry Wood Nature Centre. (File photo by Advocate staff)

It’s time to spruce up the banks of the Red Deer River.

On Sunday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., volunteers are invited to help clean up the shoreline during the annual Red Deer River Cleanup at Kerry Wood Nature Centre, at 6300 45th Ave.

Pre-registration is not required, but volunteers should bring appropriate footwear and gloves. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Certificates are available upon request.

The event will wrap up with a barbecue and a draw for prizes.

Red Deer River Cleanup is sponsored by Kerry Wood Nature Centre, NOVA Chemicals and Trout Unlimited Canada.



