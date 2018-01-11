Red Deer transit fees to go up for RDC student pass holders and some other users

Bus fees, frozen since 2016, will go up 3 per cent overall in September

A transit fee increase was approved by Red Deer city council on Wednesday amid discussions about empty buses, too-high city subsidies and the need for more provincial support.

Red Deer’s transit fees, frozen since 2016, will go up three per cent overall. But fares will be affected differently.

Action Bus fees will not increase at all. But Red Deer College student semester passes will increase to $150 from $140.

Monthly student passes will increase to $62 from $60, and monthly bulk school passes for students will cost $56 rather than $55.

Seniors will also pay a little more —$62 for a monthly pass compared to $60.

But cash fares for students, youths and seniors will remain the same. And adults fare will actually be reduced to $2.50 from $2.55, since coming up with the extra nickel was considered cumbersome for users.

The changes will kick in in September. (More to come).