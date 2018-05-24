Barbara Breau shows a copy of the self-managed care agreement that allows her to hire caregivers to look after her mother instead of relying on home care arranged by Alberta Health Services. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Red Deer woman impressed with self-managed care for seniors

Families hiring caregivers

A Red Deer woman is eager to let families know there’s an alternative to Alberta Health Services home care that puts families in charge of the care a senior receives at home.

Barbara Breau said the option of self-managed care allows her to choose who will care for her 99-year-old mother Leora and the care is still paid for by the province.

“You can use whoever you trust. It’s whoever can do what you need to do. You’re hiring your own people,” Breau said on Thursday.

She said with home care there were just too many different workers sent to assist her mother and inconsistencies in her care.

With self-managed care, the funding goes into a trust for the senior and the family draws up the employment contract, she said.

“The senior could do this by themselves if they’re competent.”

After two years of home care arranged by Alberta Health Services (AHS), Breau said she found out about self-managed care from their family doctor.

“Once they are stable on home care it’s suppose to be presented to them,” Breau said.

But she said that did not happen and was unaware of any other senior with self-managed care.

Breau said the system is backwards. It shouldn’t start with the home care system deciding who to send to assist the senior and when depending on staff availability.

“(Self-managed care) should be the first step, and then when you can’t manage on your own, or you don’t have access to services, then you have to bring in strangers.”

Breau started the self-managed care process last August, her mother was assessed in September, the application was submitted in January, and on Jan. 20 she was approved. Funding was suppose to be available April 1, but a glitch in the paper work delayed funding until May 11.

Her mother was approved for $1,758.97 per month for care.

“I’m overjoyed with what we have,” Breau said.

She has already hired one person to help her mother, and another specifically trained in bathing will also be hired.

Breau said now her mother lights right up when her caregiver walks into the room.

“It’s just such a relief.”


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta Party candidate running in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake
Next story
WATCH: Red Deer walks to reduce stigma associated with schizophrenia

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer walks to reduce stigma associated with schizophrenia

First annual Strides for Hope walk takes place across Alberta

Decorative, message-driven art can be viewed in Red Deer

Many First Friday opening receptions on June 1

Female-driven films part of RDC student movie screenings

2017/18 films shown June 1 and 2 at Welikoklad Centre

Thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

Environment Canada warns of possible thunderstorms in area

Alberta Party candidate running in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

Byelection expected soon

Central Alberta athletes shine on the track at CASAA Zone Track and Field Championships

Lindsay Thurber Raiders athlete Hayley Lalor took the win in the senior girls individual aggregate

Trudeau defends $600-million price tag for G7 summit in Quebec town of La Malbaie

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the hefty… Continue reading

Weather now co-operating with evacuation of fire-threatened communities

WINNIPEG — The weather is now co-operating with efforts to evacuate some… Continue reading

Canadian auto sector observers doubt U.S. will carry through on tariff threat

Canadian auto industry observers are reacting with shock and disbelief to news… Continue reading

Bus bursts into flames on parkway; driver, passengers safe

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Authorities say a bus driver and about two dozen… Continue reading

Facebook won’t pay compensation for Cambridge Analytica case

BRUSSELS — Facebook said Thursday it will not compensate users in the… Continue reading

Five standout tracks from Shawn Mendes’ vulnerable new self-titled album

TORONTO — Shawn Mendes is slowly letting the world capture a glimpse… Continue reading

Canadians confused about GM foods, support mandatory labelling: study

HALIFAX — The vast majority of Canadians believe genetically modified foods should… Continue reading

Bucks’ Brown decries ‘police intimidation’ during arrest

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police chief has apologized to Sterling Brown and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month