Run/hike for hospice this Sunday in Red Deer

Registration still open for Runners and Hikers

More than 425 runners and hikers set out from the Kerry Wood Nature Centre on the 10th annual Hike for Hospice event Sunday morning. Hikers had the choice of a five km wooded trail hike or a one km stroller and wheelchair friendly hike. Runners had a choice between a five km or 10 km run. All funds raised from the event went to the Hospice Red Deer. Last year, the run/hike raised $37,000 for the Red Deer Hospice. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate Staff)

Registration is open for RBC Dominion Securities Run/Hike for Hospice this Sunday.

Last year the event raised $52,000 for Red Deer Hospice. All funds raised at Run/Hike for Hospice Red Deer stay in Red Deer.

Hike for Hospice is a national event with thousands of participants across Canada. This annual event helps recognize the valuable work done by hospice palliative care volunteers and health care providers across our vast country, and is helping to build awareness of the need for better access to quality end-of-life care for Canada’s aging population.

Register online at www.reddeerhospice.com or in person at The Running Room or Red Deer Hospice.