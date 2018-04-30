Run/hike for hospice this Sunday in Red Deer

Registration is open for RBC Dominion Securities Run/Hike for Hospice this Sunday.
Last year the event raised $52,000 for Red Deer Hospice. All funds raised at Run/Hike for Hospice Red Deer stay in Red Deer.
Hike for Hospice is a national event with thousands of participants across Canada. This annual event helps recognize the valuable work done by hospice palliative care volunteers and health care providers across our vast country, and is helping to build awareness of the need for better access to quality end-of-life care for Canada’s aging population.
Register online at www.reddeerhospice.com or in person at The Running Room or Red Deer Hospice.