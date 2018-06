Applications are now being accepted

Mellisa Hollingsworth roped in her dance partner Michael Myroniu at the 2018 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off. (Photo by Advocate staff)

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off is looking for a charity partner to bring Red Deer another season of celebrity dancing.

Over the last six years, the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off has raised over $2 million supporting Red Deer not-for-profit agencies.

Applications are now being accepted for charities that would like to receive funding from the 2019 Dance Off.

The deadline to submit applications is June 29 at 4 p.m. The application is available at celebritydanceoff.ca.



