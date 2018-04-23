Wetaskiwin man charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. (File photo by ADVOCATE STAFF)

Speeding results in drug trafficking charges

Maskwacis RCMP arrest Wetaskiwin man

A Wetaskiwin man faces drug trafficking-related charges after RCMP stopped his vehicle for speeding in Maskwacis on Friday.

Maskwacis RCMP said when officers stopped the vehicle at 8:25 p.m. they saw several signs of illegal drug use. Police found drug paraphernalia, cash and drugs, believed to be cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, hidden in a container with a false bottom while searching the vehicle.

“This is a significant seizure with a significant impact on the community,” said Sgt. Dwayne Moore of the Maskwacis RCMP.

“This is a great example of the crime reduction work done every day by our general duty members who utilize evidence-based policing and local intelligence to have a positive impact on the community.”

A 36-year-old man has been charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.


