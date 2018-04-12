Stettler man charged with murder

A RCMP cruiser was parked in front of taped off homes in Stettler during the investigation. (Photo by BLACK PRESS)

A 51-year-old Stettler man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of another Stettler man on April 6.

Initially the death of James Hulkovich, 70, was considered suspicious when Stettler RCMP found his body inside a residence early in the evening of April 6.

On April 7 police located Hulkovich’s truck near Wetaskiwin. A man in the truck, one of four people in the vehicle, was arrested and taken to an Edmonton hospital. Later he was charged with the homicide.

The same man was arrested by Stettler RCMP in the early hours of April 6 and was taken to Stettler Hospital and Care Centre where he was placed under the watch of hospital security. He fled the hospital that afternoon.

John Roland Savage is scheduled to appear in Stettler provincial court on April 26.

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary determined it was a homicide on April 10.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter