Six people were stranded on the North Saskatchewan River up river of the Saunders recreation area. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Stranded boaters rescued on shore of North Saskatchewan River

Adults, children and dog found Saturday night

Stranded boaters on the North Saskatchewan River were rescued Saturday night.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said at about 7:30 p.m. Clearwater Fire Department reported that six people were stranded on the North Saskatchewan River up river of the Saunders recreation area.

Clearwater Fire rescue, RCMP, Search and Rescue, Rocky Ambulance and Conservation Enforcement located two adults, two youths, two children and one husky dog on the south shore.No injuries were reported.

Their boat, which had gotten away when they stopped to rest, was located down river on the north shore.

The boat owner was able to get their boat started and took it back home.


