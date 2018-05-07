Grade 4 student Braiden Drobot, of Iron Ridge Intermediate Campus in Blackfalds, played the role of an injured student at the mock collision between a cyclist and a vehicle in the school’s parking lot as part of North American Occupational Safety and Health Week. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Students get bike safety reminder

Blackfalds students watch mock collision

A mock collision between a cyclist and a vehicle on Monday reminded Blackfalds students of the importance of paying attention while riding their bikes.

As part of North American Occupational Safety and Health Week, about 230 students from Iron Ridge Intermediate Campus and St. Gregory the Great Catholic School watched as a fellow Grade 4 student Braiden Drobot played the role of a cyclist, who lay injured and bleeding, after colliding with a vehicle.

The vehicle’s driver and passenger rushed to the Drobot’s aid followed by the lights and sirens of an ambulance. Paramedics stabilize Drobot before putting him on a stretcher and into the back of the ambulance before driving away. An RCMP officer was on the scene to investigate the collision.

Drobot said as a hockey and lacrosse player he knew the importance of wearing a helmet and had a safety tip for other students.

“Look both ways and don’t ride on the road unless you know there’s no cars,” said Drobot after washing off the fake blood.

Lisa Vogt, occupational health and safety co-ordinator with Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, said getting someone from the school to play the injured student helps make it real for the others.

“It makes them think twice. Maybe we can save someone from making a bad choice,” Vogt said before the event that was held in the parking lot of Iron Ridge Intermediate Campus.

She said the event was held for Grade 4 and 5 students because its the age when parents start giving their children more independence on the road.

“What we’re trying to do is get students to focus on street safety.”

The event is a collaboration between the Alberta Construction Safety Association, Parkland Regional Safety Committee, HSE Integrated, Stuart Olson Inc., RCMP and Central Alberta Chapter of Canadian Society of Safety Engineering.

Regularly held at Red Deer schools, this was the first year the event was staged in Blackfalds.

Iron Ridge Intermediate Campus principal Della Lastiwka said the schools were pleased to participate.

“It’s really a community event and provides an overview about how important safety is especially around schools,” Lastiwka said.


