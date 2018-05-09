Officials who visited the demonstration suite for RDC’s new residence on Wednesday included RDC’s director of ancillary and sports service Trent Rix, Minister of Advanced Education Marlin Schmidt, RDC board chair Morris Flewwelling, RDC president Joel Ward, and Red Deer-North MLA Kim Schreiner. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Suite for new residence on display at Red Deer College

Project is on time and on budget

A life-size model of the bachelor suites to fill Red Deer College’s new residence is giving designers a chance to modify the space based on input from students and others.

On Wednesday Minister of Advanced Education Marlin Schmidt toured the demonstration suite located in RDC’s Four Centres building.

The $18-million, five-storey residence will be built in time for athletes attending the 2019 Canada Winter Games to be held in Red Deer from Feb. 15 to March 3.

“As we try to figure out where plugs belong, is the closet big enough, do we have this designed correctly — we’re able to make those decisions in a live environment and it’s been really great to make the rooms a lot more functional at the end of the day,” said Trent Rix, RDC’s director of ancillary and sports services, on Wednesday.

The suites each have a full kitchen and full bathroom. Similar to micro houses, the furniture will be built in, he said.

“Everything is integrated into the unit.”

He said until now most of the residences at RDC have been built with individual bedrooms and a shared living space.

“We’ve been really lacking in the bachelor-style unit and that’s really where the demand has been. People want to have their private space and socialize on their own terms.”

But there will be social spaces in the building so people can spend time together, he said.

The new residence, with a total of 145 suites, is under construction at 100 College Blvd. in the northwest portion of RDC lands, south of the West Park neighbourhood.

Rix said the fifth floor is being framed and it should be a fully weather-tight building by the middle of summer when three vertical sides of the building will also be totally covered in solar panels.

He said the 122 smaller units with single beds will also include a murphy bed to double the capacity during the Winter Games and for when the college hosts events like sports camps.

The entire athlete’s village for the games will be on the college campus. Existing four-bedroom units in residences will each be converted with bunk beds to house 10 athletes.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Three day public consultation set to ReImagine Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

WATCH: Cirque du Soleil comes to Red Deer for first time

Former Olympic figure skater part of the show

Lacombe and Blackfalds consider future of regional transit system

Lacombe council raised concerns about ridership numbers for BOLT transit system

Three day public consultation set to ReImagine Sylvan Lake

The heart of Sylvan Lake – its stretch of lakefront – is… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer councillors pitch in to help during Green Deer

Red Deer council did their part to support Green Deer as they… Continue reading

UPDATED: RDC announces first applied degree program

Animation and visual effects degree

WATCH: Red Deer’s West Park Elementary gets Arbor Day oak tree

Students also get saplings to plant around the city

Diverging values lead to Mormon retreat from Boy Scouts

SALT LAKE CITY — For more than a century, the Boy Scouts… Continue reading

Allegations against NDP MP Christine Moore ‘not relevant’ to Weir case: Singh

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is standing by his decision to… Continue reading

Conservative MP questions whether Trudeau’s apologies are sincere

OTTAWA — Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu says that while she supports Prime… Continue reading

Update: Racist tirade caught on video at Lethbridge Denny’s restaurant goes viral

Lethbridge police say they are looking into the verbal dispute.

Romaine lettuce outbreak update: 149 sick in 29 states

NEW YORK — Four more states are reporting illnesses in a food… Continue reading

Jets’ Maurice: ‘A calmness’ to Game 7s as Winnipeg prepares to face Nashville

Anticipation, excitement and a fair amount of nerves are to be expected… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Mac and Cheese for a Cause in Red Deer

All proceeds from the event go to the Stephen Lewis Foundation

A long, complicated wait for normal in flood-struck New Brunswick

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Jill Oland’s house in upscale Rothesay, N.B., is… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month