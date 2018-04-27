Three people die in a highway crash involving a motorcycle, a pickup truck and an SUV near Maskwacis Thursday night. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Three die in highway collision

Two people who died were on a motorcycle

A collision on Hwy 2A south of Maskwacis killed three people Thursday night.

Maskwacis RCMP said at about 10:34 p.m. police and emergency services responded to a collision on Hwy 2A and Hwy 611 West.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a northbound pickup truck on Hwy 2A attempted to turn onto Hwy 611 West and collided with a southbound motorcycle.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown from their bike.

While the driver and passenger of the truck left their vehicle to help the motorcyclists, a southbound SUV on Hwy 2A ran into the collision.

The 51-year-old male driver of the motorcycle and his 47-year-old female passenger, as well as the 47-year-old female truck passenger all died at the scene. All three were from Maskwacis.

The driver of the pickup truck, and the driver and three passengers of the SUV, were not injured.

The collision is still under investigation.

“A tragic collision of this nature hits the Maskwacis community hard,” said Staff Sgt. Simon McDermott of Maskwacis RCMP.

“Our condolences to all the families affected by this terrible incident. The RCMP and their Victim Services Units from both Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin, as well as the Urgent Mental Health Unit will work to provide whatever support community members may seek to get through this.”


