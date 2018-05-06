UCP members take a stand for parental rights

Delegates voted on policy resolutions at the United Conservative Party’s founding annual general meeting on Sunday in Red Deer. (Photo by Advocate staff)

A slim majority of United Conservative Party members have dug in their heels when it comes to parental consent.

On Sunday the UCP voted 57 per cent in favour of reinstating parental opt-in consent for any subjects of a religious or sexual nature including enrolment in extracurricular clubs or activities, or distribution of any instructional materials on these topics.

The policy resolution presented at the founding annual general meeting in Red Deer goes against the NDP’s gay-straight alliance legislation that does not allow school officials to tell parents if their children are in an alliance except in special circumstances, such as when a student is under direct threat of harm.

Harrison Fleming, who hoped the motion would be voted down and spoke against it, said the motion hardly reflects the opinions of a majority of UCP members with only about 450 members voting in favour.

“People didn’t really understand where it was coming from and the implications that it would have. They saw it as a chance to support parental rights and it’s not what it was about,” said Fleming, Alberta co-ordinator with LGBTory Canada.

Thankfully UCP leader Jason Kenny has said very clearly that these types of issues will not be included in the party’s platform, Fleming said.

“I’m so confident and happy to hear Jason say that this isn’t making it into our party platform and our caucus isn’t supporting this type of legislation coming forward.”

He said the vote just showed how how toxic the debate has become with the NDP contributing to the fear and rhetoric that’s happening.

“So many parents do feel their rights are being trampled and we saw that today.”

“It’s really up to our members of caucus, to organizations like (LGBTory Canada), to ensure we’re having conversations with our membership so they are understanding the nuances of some of these decisions.”

He said LGBTory Canada was invited by the party to set up a booth at the general meeting being held at Sheraton Red Deer.

“These decisions don’t change the heart and soul of our party which is a big, broad, diverse tent that welcomes our organization. That diversity is our biggest strength,” Fleming said.

Denton Wierzba, vice president of policy for Red Deer North UCP, said the party is “pro-freedom.”

“We all don’t think the same. We’re not like a collective group. We’re going to have these disagreements,” Wierzba said.

Red Deer County UCP member Christine Moore said it’s encouraging that people can speak up about issues.

“We need engagement and we most definitely have got it here,” Moore said.

“I’m sensing great momentum here for the founding convention for the United Conservative Party.”



