World Eating Disorder Action Day is Saturday and 200 organizations around the world are participating, including the Eating Disorder Support Network of Alberta that runs online support groups available to Central Albertans. (Image contributed)

Video developed to raise eating disorder awareness

World Eating Disorders Action Day is Saturday

An animated promotion clip will soon be appearing on screens in Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre waiting rooms to help people with eating disorders and their families.

The short 30-second clip will be part of the video rotation at more than 200 Alberta Health Services (AHS) facilities and was released to mark World Eating Disorders Action Day on Saturday.

The clip advertises a 3.5-minute animated video at — www.eatingdisorders.info — to help families navigate the system and find help for their loved ones. The video is accompanied by a PDF with all the necessary links and resources.

“This will be the first time that our message will be appearing on those screens. I feel like it is a very, very significant step forward,” said Sue Huff, executive director of Eating Disorder Support Network of Alberta (EDSNA).

The video was released by Silver Linings Foundation and EDSNA in collaboration with AHS. Silver Linings Foundation, a Calgary-based charity, is working to create Alberta’s first residential eating disorder treatment center.

Huff said up until this point eating disorders have never had this kind of public profile at AHS health centres.

“I think it will really help to bring the illness into public awareness and also send a clear message it’s okay to reach out for help, and that it’s an illness like any other illness. Hopefully it will help combat some of the shame and stigma that surrounds eating disorders.”

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any psychiatric illness and affect between one and five per cent of the total population.

She said a committee struck two years ago identified that one of the barriers to getting help was navigating the system.

“We know the recovery rates are drastically improved if people seek out help quickly and find help quickly.”

The video will also provide information to health care professionals who often don’t know where to find help for their patients, she said.

Huff said World Eating Disorders Action Day is largely an online event with 200 organizations around the world participating. It’s the third year the day has been recognized and this year the theme is Breaking the Stigma.

“I feel like our little project here in Alberta is working towards that goal.”

For information visit www.worldeatingdisordersday.org

The eating disorder information video is also available both EDSNA and Silver Linings websites.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Alberta Education Minister tours Red Deer’s Joseph Welsh Elementary School
Next story
Opioid overdoses keep Red Deer EMS busy

Just Posted

Crime mapping coming to Alberta communities, but it’s unclear if Red Deer is included

Alberta RCMP are looking at rolling out crime mapping across the province… Continue reading

PHOTO: Cornerstone Youth Theatre presents Rockin’ Robin Hood

He robs from the rich and breaks out in song!

More homeless camps discovered in Red Deer parks this spring

Anyone who comes across one is asked to report it

Opioid overdoses keep Red Deer EMS busy

Highest rate of EMS calls in 2017

Blackfalds stormwater plan raising concerns

Opponents fear that Lacombe Lake will be contaminated by stormwater

WATCH: Alberta Education Minister tours Red Deer’s Joseph Welsh Elementary School

Sensory room, tech classes impress Minister David Eggen

Malnourished, tiny bear cub found near mother’s dead body

TOFINO, B.C. — Wildlife-watching guides say a bear cub was near death… Continue reading

Pesticides do harm to bees and should be phased out, Health Canada says

OTTAWA — Health Canada is sticking with its proposal to phase out… Continue reading

Second mate fell asleep on grounded tug off Vancouver Island: TSB report

VANCOUVER — The Transportation Safety Board has called for more training on… Continue reading

Health minister favours warnings on cigarettes as feds outline tobacco strategy

MONTREAL — The federal health minister says she’s in favour of putting… Continue reading

Family of Robert F. Kennedy to host memorial service

ARLINGTON, Va. — Friends and family of U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy… Continue reading

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — For years, it lay hidden under drab blue… Continue reading

Canadian Denis Shapovalov drops second-round match at French Open

PARIS — Denis Shapovalov’s first career Grand Slam as a seeded player… Continue reading

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

Don’t toss that yogurt cup even if it’s a few days past… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month