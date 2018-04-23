Warm temperatures this week for Red Deer

23 C forecast for Saturday

Red Deer will bask in warmer than normal weather for much of this week.

A high of 19 C is forecast for Tuesday, 18 C for Thursday, 19 C for Friday and 23 C for Saturday.

“We’ve been well below the normals for the first part of April. Now we’re a little bit warmer than normal for the latter part of April,” said Dan Kulak, meteorologist with Environment Canada in Edmonton, on Monday.

He said April 1 saw a low of -28.5 at the Red Deer Airport, but last week day time highs were climbing above zero.

“Winter is retreating.”

That warm weather will accelerate the snow melt, but as the ground starts to thaw the water will start to soak in, he said.

Wednesday’s temperature will dip to 10 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

He said April is not a rainy month for Red Deer. There’s more chance of snow.

“People tend not to realize that April, even May, are the months of the year that if you’re going to get a big dump of snow, those are the months you’re most likely to get it.”

Kulak said snow isn’t forecast. But if it does happen, it will melt faster now.


