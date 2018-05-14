United Way Central Alberta invites people to participate in the United Way’s first national Conscious Kindness Day on Wednesday. (Image from Facebook)

Wednesday is Conscious Kindness Day

Spread kindness with #LoveLocalRD

United Way’s first national Conscious Kindness Day happens Wednesday and people are encouraged to be kind for no reason.

“The smallest act of kindness can have the potential to change a life,” said Brett Speight, United Way Central Alberta’s CEO.

Kindness also makes the community better for everyone, he said.

To participate in the campaign, all people need to do is be kind and capture it on social media with the community hashtag #LocalLoveRD and the national hashtag #LocalLove.

For example, people could pay someone a compliment, do a favour, smile and say hello, or cook for a new parent. Anyone can post kindness they’ve experience or witnessed.


