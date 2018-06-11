Police seek witnesses to hit and run

Red Deer RCMP are seeking witnesses to a hit and run that happened June 4 near Taylor Avenue and Galbraith Street. (File photo by Advocate staff)

So far no witnesses have come forward to police following a hit and run on June 4 that sent a 15-year-old to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the youth was walking in the area of Taylor Drive and Galbraith Street around 7:15 p.m. when he was stuck by a smaller black car, possibly a Ford.

The youth, who was dragged a short distance before the driver fled, was treated and released from hospital the same evening.

Red Deer RCMP traffic Sgt. Kevin Halwa said police followed up on a lead but at this time there are no suspects.

“There are no cameras at that intersection unfortunately, and we’re still asking witnesses to come forward. None have surfaced,” Halwa said on Monday.

“Anybody that saw anything — we would be eager to speak with them.”

The vehicle has not been located either, he said.

RCMP put out the call for witnesses Friday afternoon and understood there may have been who saw the incident. Some may have captured the hit and run on video.

Halwa said the hit and run was reported several hours after it was alleged to have happened which makes it a little difficult to find any witnesses if they do exist.

He said in his experience people will typically come forward, but there are times when people see things and don’t realize what they’ve seen was important.

“We all have a part to play in solving crime, whether it’s the police, or the victim, or the accused or somebody who happened to see something.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.tipsubmit.com.



