10 + 1 ways to show your Pride in Red Deer!

A full Central Alberta Pride Week line-up offers something for everyone

How do you show your PRIDE?

Central Alberta Pride Week opens with a splash – floating unicorns, anyone? – and continues until the fabulous finale, the Drag Show & Dance.

In fact, with so much planned, the challenge will be fitting it all in!

“We have lots of different events, including many for the whole family, and we welcome anyone and everyone – allies are a really big part of our community,” notes events chair Shannon Humphrey.

To help you plan your week of Pride, here’s what’s happening:

Bonus event. Can’t wait for the fun to start? Take in a pre-Pride bash Aug. 10 – the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Show – a full evening of laughs from four hilarious performers, all for just $5 admission at the door!

To lend your support to Central Alberta Pride Week, fill out an official vendor application form, become a sponsor, or volunteer!

Learn more at centralalbertapride.ca and follow the fun on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.