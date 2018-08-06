Central Alberta Pride Society presents Pride Week, Aug. 10 to 18.

10 + 1 ways to show your Pride in Red Deer!

A full Central Alberta Pride Week line-up offers something for everyone

How do you show your PRIDE?

Central Alberta Pride Week opens with a splash – floating unicorns, anyone? – and continues until the fabulous finale, the Drag Show & Dance.

In fact, with so much planned, the challenge will be fitting it all in!

“We have lots of different events, including many for the whole family, and we welcome anyone and everyone – allies are a really big part of our community,” notes events chair Shannon Humphrey.

To help you plan your week of Pride, here’s what’s happening:

  1. The Fruit Float – Nine-foot unicorn floats will boldly lead the floating parade along the Red Deer River Sunday, Aug. 12. Launching at Fort Normandeau at 8 a.m., the parade floats to Bower Ponds Recreation Area for Pride Week’s official kick-off. Everyone is invited to float the river in celebration of the diversity and inclusion.
  2. Worship in the Park – Hosted by Gaetz Memorial and Sunnybrook United Churches, enjoy this service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 at Bower Ponds Recreation Area, before Pride in the Park.
  3. TD presents Pride in the Park – Take in this full-day kick-off to Central Alberta Pride Week, Sunday, Aug. 12 at Bower Ponds Recreation Area. This family-friendly event features music, bouncy castle, local vendors, food trucks, beer garden and more from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  4. Community Conversation – Under the theme “Being Your Authentic You,” join the conversation at the Golden Circle.
  5. Coming Out in Faith Monologues – This evening of storytelling, hosted at Gaetz Memorial United Church at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, celebrates diverse personal stories from the LGBTQ+ community – different faith backgrounds and experiences represented in a fun, affirming and enlightening night. All are welcome!
  6. Rainbow Block Party – Back by popular demand, this family-friendly event hosted by the Trans and Non-Binary Aid Society, features games, activites, barbecue and fun, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15 at the West Park Activity Centre.
  7. Bull Skit Comedy – Head to Scott Block Theatre Thursday, Aug. 16 for a terrific night of improv from the Red Deer’s only comedy troupe. The fun begins at 7 p.m.
  8. Queer Fairy Tales – A family-friendly selection of shorts and a feature film, including Canadian content, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 at Red Deer’s Carnival Cinemas.
  9. Discover Pride – A Family Event – Join Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery and Red Deer Public Library for an afternoon of tubing, lunch, crafts and an interactive reading corner at Discovery Canyon Park – an opportunity for children and youth to celebrate Pride Week with their families, Saturday, Aug. 18!
  10. The Drag Show & Dance – Pride Week’s grand finale Saturday, Aug. 18 features the legendary Derrick Barry and an array of amazing drag queens from Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer, followed by an awesome dance party.

Bonus event. Can’t wait for the fun to start? Take in a pre-Pride bash Aug. 10 – the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Show – a full evening of laughs from four hilarious performers, all for just $5 admission at the door!

To lend your support to Central Alberta Pride Week, fill out an official vendor application form, become a sponsor, or volunteer!

Learn more at centralalbertapride.ca and follow the fun on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

A wide variety of events are planned during Central Alberta Pride Week, including numerous family-friendly events!

