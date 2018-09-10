All you need to know about Red Deer’s A-List

Vote for your city favourites during the Red Deer Advocate’s A-List awards.

Next time you’re dining in the City of Red Deer, look around to see if the restaurant has an A-List certificate hanging somewhere.

What’s that you ask?

Red Deerians voted for their “favourites” in the city for Red Deer Advocate’s A-List 2017. The list helped Red Deerians spot the hidden gems (especially if they were new to the city) and remind long time residents of their all-time favourites.

Residents voted for their favourite park, hair salon, shoe store, dentist, among many other categories. The businesses with the most nominations won certificates and bragging rights. Some of these winners have the certificates proudly displayed on premises like the Westlake Grill and the Collicutt Centre.

The A-Listers are voted by Red Deerians, for all Red Deerians says Wendy Moore, Advocate advertising manager.

“It’s about engaging our community and showcasing our uniqueness to Red Deer residents and visitors,” said Moore.

The success and participation from Red Deerians last year means that one lucky voter will receive $500 in grocery gift cards this year.

“All they have to do is tell us their favourite things in the city,” said Moore.

Each person must complete 10 entries to qualify for grocery gift cards.

This year’s diverse categories include favourite place to bike, favourite place to walk your dog, favourite yoga studio, favourite local performer, favourite piece of public art, favourite auto repair shop, favourite dog groomer, favourite pub, coffee/tea shop, bakery, favourite radio station or TV show, and so on.

Moore said the A-List not only brings the community together, but allows us to celebrate our city.

The questions asked in the survey are meant to have the respondents reflect on their favourites, “to show how wonderful the community is and to share treasures,” said Moore.

Deadline to vote for your “favourites” is Sept. 22. Vote online at reddeeradvocate.com.