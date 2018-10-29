Raise the Woof, the Central Alberta Humane Society’s outstanding comedy night fundraiser, comes to the Sheraton Nov. 30. Have you got your tickets?

It’s ‘pawty’ time – are you ready to Raise the Woof?

All pup puns aside, the humour will be a howl lot better at the Central Alberta Humane Society’s outstanding night of comedy, coming to the Sheraton Nov. 30.

The sixth annual holiday-themed fundraiser in support of shelter animals awaiting their fur-ever home has become a “must-do” of the holiday season for many, notes Humane Society executive director Tara Hellewell.

“We definitely have a great support base in our community and we need that because we’re almost completely funded by donations and adoptions,” Hellewell says.

“And the event really appeals to everybody. Most people have a pet, so they can relate, but even those who don’t come to enjoy the night of excellent entertainment.”

More than 500 guests are expected for this year’s gala – here’s why!

1. It’s funny! Three top-notch touring comedians – Susan Jones, Marc Yaffee and Phillip Kopczynski – deliver on their promise to bring the gut-busting laughs.

“The quality of the comedy is fabulous,” Hellewell says.

2. It’s needed: The event raises about $35,000 each year – invaluable funds that help ensure the shelter’s animals get the very best care and the new life they deserve. Funds raised help with the $150,000 to $200,000 needed each year just to provide veterinary care for the animals who cross their doorstep – some 1,200 last year!

3. It’s Pawty time: This is a super-simple way to offer a sensational seasonal party for family, friends, staff or clients. Let the Humane Society do all the planning so you can treat your guests to a fabulous night out, including an excellent three-course meal from the talented Sheraton chefs, plus prizes, raffles, silent auction, and music and dancing following the show. Visit cahumane.com to book your group today! (PLUS, you’ll get a tax receipt for 50 per cent of the ticket price!)

How can you help?

Beyond taking part in a fantastically funny evening of comedy – and starting your holiday shopping at the silent auction and raffle tables – sponsorship is a great way to show your support for this vital community organization. Packages start at $500 and include tickets, social media salutes and more. Prize, raffle and silent auction donations are also gratefully accepted.

Need to know:

Raise the Woof comes to the the Sheraton Hotel Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Tickets are just $100 or $680 for a table of eight (a $15 discount per ticket). Purchase tickets online, call 403-342-7722 or email development@cahumane.com.