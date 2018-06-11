Are you ready to rock – and roll – like it’s 1950?

Father’s Day is coming … here’s how to make Dad really happy!

It’s been three years, Red Deer, are you ready to rock … and roll?

Rock’n Red Deer, one of the most anticipated events of the year, rolls into town July 30, for a week long celebration, beginning with daily cruises and leading up to more than 900 classic vehicles participating in the main event Aug. 4 and 5.

Hosted by the Alberta SuperRun Association, the event fills Red Deer with the sights and sounds of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, says club organization president Stu Sheppard.

“A lot of people make a holiday week of it – we have cars coming from as far away as California, Ontario, Alaska and B.C.” Sheppard says.

Beyond a chance to celebrate car culture at its finest, the event is also committed to giving back. Since its inception in 1997, organizers, participants and supporters have donated more than $137,000 to Alberta’s STARS – the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society, which provides safe, rapid, highly specialized emergency medical transportation for the critically ill and injured.

The event also provides bursaries to support young people who are pursuing careers in related industries.

Ready to plan your week? Here’s what you need to know:

Make a week of it! A week of local cruises will take drivers to destinations like the Last Chance Saloon in Wayne, Alta.,Country Classics in Rocky Mountain House, Reynolds Museum, Wetaskiwin and Wooden Shoe Restaurant, Bentley before the welcome party at the Queens Diner Thursday, with Dr. D spinning the platters.

Mark your calendar for Aug. 3, when the Giant Downtown Friday Night Cruise rolls through town, to the delight of car enthusiasts of all ages.

The Main Event:

The show opens for public viewing Saturday and Sunday from 10a.m. to 4 p.m. at Westerner Park. In addition to viewing the spectacularly restored originals, hot rods, rat rods, Classics, Muscle cars and more, head to the Harvest Centre to cool down at the indoor Beer Gardens and tour Vendors’ Alley on the grounds for a whole host of related booths. You’ll also find Westerner concession’s along with Food Trucks cooking for all appetites.

Lots for the Little Rodders: Kids love cars – especially these cars! – but they’ll also find lots to like Saturday and Sunday in the Kids’ Zone, including face painting, games and crafts in the Chalet.

Downton’s outdoor stage: Dr. D returns to spin the hits of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s Saturday and Sunday, taking a break for the hula hoop contest, open to all kids (and those who wish they still were!), and the Pit Stop Contest.

Party like it’s 1950s: The Parkland Pavilion welcomes registered participants and their guests for dinner and a rock & roll concert with Dr. D’s Canadian Bandstand, and Dance to “5 On The Side” playing live. Enjoy the chance to hear from a special guest about the importance of Alberta’s STARS and the support of events like Rockin’ Red Deer.

Don’t miss out!

Registration is underway for this must-attend event, with limited spots available. Learn more at rocknreddeer.com

Spectator tickets are also available for just $10 oper day, or pick up a weekend pass (advance sales only) for just $14.44 from Tickets Alberta! (kids 12 and younger are free).

 

