Are you revved up for summer?

What’s your dream car?

2009 Astin Martin? 1967 Mustang Shelby GT 500? Maybe even a 2018 Cadillac Escalade?

No matter where your wheel dreams take you, chances are Tyson Czuy can make them a reality.

After growing up in the auto industry, learning from his Father who owned the Truck Ranch Auto Group, Czuy set his own course, indulging a lifelong passion for one-of-a-kind rides. Today, Adrenalin Motors’ reputation as a premier, premium pre-owned auto dealer reaches far past Central Alberta, to auto enthusiasts across Canada and the United States.

“We’ve found our niche in the automotive business. It’s like to no other dealership,” says Czuy, who recently returned to Sylvan Lake from a special Southern California delivery of a 2012 Harley Davidson Custom Bagger. Czuy personally delivered it to the doorstep of celebrities Dan and Laura Dotson from reality TV show Storage Wars.

“We offer a delivery service using a custom enclosed car trailer and delivery driver to bring your new vehicle directly to you,” he says.

What’s on the lot

You never know what you’re going to find at Adrenalin, but then that’s half the fun.

A little like a car show every day, this time of year expect to see more of the classics, and of course a handful of motorbikes and even the odd specialty boat or two – perfect for a spin around the lake!

In addition to hand-selecting vehicles for the lot, Czuy’s growing reputation and connections in the specialty vehicle market mean consignment is a big part of the business. Working alongside him is a team of enthusiasts with years of combined industry experience.

“We’re definitely here to help clients reach that market,” he says, noting clients can also provide trade-ins on consignment.

Paired with that established reputation, technology also allows many deals to be completed sight unseen. Check out the 360-degree videos of their cars online!

No surprise, you’ll also find the Adrenalin Motors team at many events around Sylvan Lake and Central Alberta.

In addition to sponsoring the the Electric Garage classic car auction, Czuy founded the popular Sylvan Lake Cruise Night, welcoming between 30 and 75 vehicles each Wednesday through the summer. After gathering at 6 p.m., around 8 p.m. the drivers hit the road for a cruise around the lakeshore.

“Growing up in the industry and in the local area, and raising my family here, I understand the importance of being involved in the community – it’s a philosophy that resonates with our clients and our neighbours,” Czuy reflects.

Learn more at adrenalinmotors.ca or visit the showroom, at the traffic circle in Sylvan Lake, #3 Hwy. 20.