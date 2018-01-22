Are you up to the challenge?

Bikram Yoga Red Deer challenges you to commit to your fitness with one yoga class a day for 30 days.

The most common fitness excuse Breanna McCubbin hears is, “I have no time.”

The question then becomes: “What are you willing to change to reach your goal?” says McCubbin, co-owner of Bikram Yoga Red Deer with business partner is Jackie Kurylo. “Often we give our time to everyone but ourselves, and it’s so important to look after ourselves too.”

Prioritizing your health may mean getting up earlier or choosing a little later class, “but afterwards, it’s so worth it – you have put yourself first and you feel the results.”

To help people realize the potential of fitness – and yoga in particular – McCubbin and her Bikram Yoga Red Deer team have issued a 30-Day Challenge: Starting this Wednesday, Jan. 24, commit to one class a day for 30 days and celebrate the results!

5 ways to rock the challenge

1. Embrace the effort: “We live in a time when everything comes to us super-easy and we expect it for our bodies and health as well,” McCubbin notes. “Take it one day and one class at a time and make more good choices,” she says. “Know there will be good days and bad days, but we get such good feedback following the challenge. Participants prove to themselves that they can do it.”

2. Have your goals in sight: While having an end goal is a good idea, a few smaller, incremental goals can help you mark your progress and maintain motivation. “Know what your goal is – write it down and put it where you can see it everyday,” McCubbin says.

3. If you fall, get back up: If you stumble once or twice through the challenge, don’t stress, just get back at it the next day. “I probably did five challenges before I finished,” McCubbin says.

4. Pick a class and time that work for you: Classes start at 6 a.m. and continue through the evening with the last session starting at 7:30 p.m., meaning there’s likely a class that will suit your schedule. The bulk of classes are, naturally, Bikram yoga, but other options include Yin Yoga, a 60-minute slower practice with poses held longer, and the new Inferno Hot Pilates.

5. No experience? No problem! While classes will challenge the most experienced practitioners, beginners will definitely enjoy the open, welcoming experience, McCubbin emphasizes. Participants are able to work at their own pace and adaptations are possible for every pose. “We really want everyone to feel welcome.”

Starting this Wednesday, Jan. 24, say goodbye to excuses with 30 classes in 30 days at Bikram Yoga Red Deer.