Find a wide array of clothing for women, men and children at the Red Deer Giant Tiger.

‘Best-kept secret’ a winner for Red Deer shoppers

Surprising in-store finds, community involvement keep customers coming back

More than 1,800 people helped Giant Tiger launch its first store in Red Deer last summer, thrilled to have the Canadian retailer in the city for the first time.

Known as Canada’s best-kept secret, Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs since 1961. The Red Deer Giant Tiger joins more than 225 locations across the country, committed to supporting their communities while offering a unique and friendly place to shop and discover.

“We are dedicated to providing the quality products and affordable prices on everyday necessities,” says store manager Mariam Dassouki, sharing the warm welcome she and her team received. “The community is very happy that we opened and everyone loves the store.”

The Giant Tiger experience

Here in Red Deer, 30 associates strive to create a friendly, helpful experience in this unique shopping destination whose product range might surprise you.

Among the key areas to explore:

  • Fashion – Shop for occasion, casual, everyday and work wear for both men and women, plus a variety of children’s clothing.
  • Food – In addition to everyday essentials and non-perishables, find fresh produce, bakery items and meats.
  • Seasonal items and home decor – This time of year discover just about everything you need to decorate your home and table for the holidays, but come spring, they’ll help you lighten and brighten your home with a fresh new look and get ready for summer entertaining.

Beyond the opportunity to save on quality brands, shoppers appreciate Giant Tiger’s commitment to its local communities. In addition to fundraisers for the food bank, United Way and Children’s Hospital, the store, staff and customers also support the Red Deer women’s shelter.

“I went to visit them and saw first-hand the need and how we could help,” Dassouki says, inviting shoppers to contribute to this season’s Christmas Angel Tree program. “With all of our fundraisers, everything stays local.”

Learn more at gianttiger.com or on the Red Deer store’s Facebook page, or better yet, visit them in person at 6751 50th Ave.

 

The Giant Tiger grocery department includes fresh produce.

Most Read

