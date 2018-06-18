Rod Ryckman, Servus Credit Union’s Regional Manager Business Banking.

Business owners can now put their working capital to work: Servus offers special 2% interest for limited time!

Savings + flexibility offer smart solutions for Red Deer businesses

While low interest rates have been a good thing for borrowers, when it comes to earning interest on your savings or operating accounts, you haven’t had a lot of options.

Until now.

For a limited time, Red Deer and Central Alberta Servus Credit Union branches are offering a High Yield Savings Account with a 2 per cent per year interest rate – a far cry from the 0.2 to 0.5 per cent typically offered on similar accounts.

“One of the biggest things we hear from our business clients is that they want a higher return on their savings accounts, but they also want to able to access their money if they need to, something they can’t do with a traditional term deposit, for example,” explains Rod Ryckman, Servus Credit Union’s Regional Manager Business Banking.

This year, from June 1 to Sept. 30, business owners operating a business in Red Deer and surrounding communities can put their surplus operating funds and reserves to work with the special 2 per cent per year interest rate on a High Yield Savings Account.

What does this mean for you? Your money is available to you, when you need it, with few restrictions on how you can access it.

“We can help your business maximize its potential by choosing the right investment and savings options,” Ryckman says.

As of Dec. 1, the account’s interest rate reverts to the credit union’s standard High Yield Savings Account rate at the time of conversion. According to Ryckman that means that to get the most benefit from this promotion, the earlier you take advantage of it, the better.

“If you sign up for the HYSA in June, you’ll really maximize the benefit of this offer,” he says.

The initiative is open to both new and existing Servus business banking customers, but is for new funds only. The minimum deposit required to take advantage of the offer is $5,000, with the maximum set at $5 million.

***

Servus Credit Union, Alberta’s largest credit union, is a member-owned, community-based financial institution with roots dating back to 1938.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Are you ready to rock – and roll – like it’s 1950?

Just Posted

Indigenous protesters in Washington declare Trans Mountain won’t be built

VANCOUVER — Cedar George-Parker remembers the moment he decided to devote his… Continue reading

Compulsive video-game playing now new mental health problem

GENEVA — For video game addicts, it might soon be “game over.”… Continue reading

Sentencing arguments for Quebec City’s mosque shooter to begin today

QUEBEC — Sentencing arguments are expected to begin today for the man… Continue reading

Photos: Children enjoy petting animals near Red Deer Sunday

Children and families learned about various animals and birds at a petting… Continue reading

22-year-old dies in a collision near Innisfail

Family has been notified

WATCH: Central Alberta High School Soccer League champs crowned

Lindsay Thurber girls’ team and Notre Dame boys’ team won Saturday at Edgar Park Field in Red Deer

Roll out the barrels: Christo artwork floats on London lake

LONDON — The ducks, geese and hardy cold-water swimmers in London’s Hyde… Continue reading

Just For Laughs production company promotes COO Bruce Hills to president

MONTREAL — The production company behind Montreal’s Just For Laughs comedy festival… Continue reading

Auto parts firm Magna plans electric vehicle joint ventures with Chinese company

AURORA, Ont. — Magna International Inc. says it will form two new… Continue reading

Collection featuring Group of Seven paintings donated to University of Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Margaret (Marmie) Perkins Hess spent a lifetime following her… Continue reading

5 dead as SUV chased by Border Patrol crashes in South Texas

BIG WELLS, Texas — At least five people were killed and several… Continue reading

Ramifications of a trade war: an expert look at the numbers for Canada

OTTAWA — A new analysis of escalating trade disputes involving the United… Continue reading

Deliberate spill: study launched to test crude and bitumen impact on lake life

KENORA, Ont. — Researchers were in northwestern Ontario over the weekend spilling… Continue reading

Two-spirit N.B. First Nation chief says his election points to progress

FREDERICTON — The new leader of a New Brunswick First Nation said… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Business owners can now put their working capital to work: Servus offers special 2% interest for limited time!

    Savings + flexibility offer smart solutions for Red Deer businesses

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month