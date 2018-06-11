Rod Ryckman, Servus Credit Union’s Regional Manager Business Banking.

Business owners can now put their working capital to work: Servus offers special 2% interest for limited time!

Savings + flexibility offer smart solutions for Red Deer businesses

While low interest rates have been a good thing for borrowers, when it comes to earning interest on your savings or operating accounts, you haven’t had a lot of options.

Until now.

For a limited time, Red Deer and Central Alberta Servus Credit Union branches are offering a High Yield Savings Account with a 2 per cent per year interest rate – a far cry from the 0.2 to 0.5 per cent typically offered on similar accounts.

“One of the biggest things we hear from our business clients is that they want a higher return on their savings accounts, but they also want to able to access their money if they need to, something they can’t do with a traditional term deposit, for example,” explains Rod Ryckman, Servus Credit Union’s Regional Manager Business Banking.

This year, from June 1 to Sept. 30, business owners operating a business in Red Deer and surrounding communities can put their surplus operating funds and reserves to work with the special 2 per cent per year interest rate on a High Yield Savings Account.

What does this mean for you? Your money is available to you, when you need it, with few restrictions on how you can access it.

“We can help your business maximize its potential by choosing the right investment and savings options,” Ryckman says.

As of Dec. 1, the account’s interest rate reverts to the credit union’s standard High Yield Savings Account rate at the time of conversion. According to Ryckman that means that to get the most benefit from this promotion, the earlier you take advantage of it, the better.

“If you sign up for the HYSA in June, you’ll really maximize the benefit of this offer,” he says.

The initiative is open to both new and existing Servus business banking customers, but is for new funds only. The minimum deposit required to take advantage of the offer is $5,000, with the maximum set at $5 million.

***

Servus Credit Union, Alberta’s largest credit union, is a member-owned, community-based financial institution with roots dating back to 1938.

Comments are closed

Previous story
This simple trick will boost your camping enjoyment
Next story
Are you ready to rock – and roll – like it’s 1950?

Just Posted

Pedestrian hit by car near Pine Lake dies

Innisfail RCMP continue to investigate

Canadian marijuana firms warned to play by the rules after legalization

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The former chair of the federal cannabis taskforce… Continue reading

Trump tariff tirade has MPs united across party lines, urging calm

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump’s name-calling trade tirade had members of… Continue reading

Trump attacks put fresh focus on Canada’s supply-managed dairy system

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump upped the ante on Canada’s supply-managed… Continue reading

Crucial test of Ebola vaccine raises hopes, doubts in Congo

MBANDAKA, Congo — Irene Mboyo Mola spent 11 days caring for her… Continue reading

WATCH: Santacruzan, a colourful parade of ‘queens,’ goes through Parkland Mall

Sunday’s weather didn’t stop Central Alberta “queens” to put on a show… Continue reading

Americans turn to social media to show support for Canadian culture exports

TORONTO — With diplomatic tensions between U.S. and Canada rocked by recent… Continue reading

Starbucks Canada to close stores for training on race, bias and inclusion

TORONTO — Starbucks is closing about 1,100 Canadian locations this afternoon for… Continue reading

Polar bear hitches ride on iceberg, visits coastal Newfoundland town

ST. ANTHONY, N.L. — Mother Nature came through in a big way… Continue reading

A theme of tolerance, inclusion at this year’s Tony Awards

NEW YORK — A small-scale, intimate musical about hard-won cultural understanding was… Continue reading

Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security… Continue reading

Liberals set to unveil changes to key program fighting homelessness

OTTAWA — A cornerstone federal strategy to combat homelessness is set to… Continue reading

Analog charm of World Cup sticker book endures among fans

SAO PAULO — Eighth-grade teacher Ari Mascarenhas could have picked high-tech gadgets… Continue reading

How did it come to this? A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle

QUEBEC — The leaders of Canada and the United States are locked… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Are you ready to rock – and roll – like it’s 1950?

    Father’s Day is coming … here’s how to make Dad really happy!

  • Business owners can now put their working capital to work: Servus offers special 2% interest for limited time!

    Savings + flexibility offer smart solutions for Red Deer businesses

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month