Cash Casino is mixing innovation with tradition

New food and beverage service, cash draws; popular charity golf tourney is back for its 20th year

An old friend is bringing a new look to the food and beverage service at Cash Casino Red Deer.

Leanne Ryan had been an employee at Cash Casino’s restaurants for 17 years before moving on to other opportunities seven years ago. When the food and beverage contract became available last year, the casino approached Leanne and invited her to take it on.

Since her return in January she has overseen the complete renovation of the kitchen and the River Lounge, which now features a sports bar theme. Leanne has introduced a new menu and daily specials.

Casino manager Greg Tisdale said the casino is thrilled with Leanne’s upgrades to the River Lounge and the Double Diamond Lounge, and he says the specials really are special.

“She can do it all,” he said. “The steak sandwich is a big favourite, but she mixes up the special so there’s something new and different every day.”

And he says Leanne’s return isn’t the only big news at Cash Casino.

“We’re giving away money,” he said. “Every Wednesday we have five cash draws. The first one is at 11 a.m., then every two hours after that until 7 p.m.” Each draw is for $100, but if the prize is unclaimed it is added to the pot. All patrons are eligible to enter each draw, and must be present to win.

While some things change, some great Cash Casino traditions live on. The casino’s staff is hard at work organizing their 20th annual golf tournament in support of Red Deer Special Olympics and the Reading College program.

This year’s tournament will be held Aug. 10 at Alberta Springs Golf Resort. The cost to enter the tournament is $135 for 18 holes of golf, cart, steak supper with prizes available for every golfer.

“Also, we’re hosting a Texas Hold ‘Em tournament at Alberta Springs starting at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9,” Tisdale said. The entry fee is $50 and the event is for players of all skill levels. Those registered for the tournament are eligible for door prizes, and a late-night meal will be provided by Alberta Springs. Individuals must be 18 years of age or older to enter the Texas Hold ‘Em tournament.

Proceeds from the golf tournament and the Texas Hold ‘Em tournament will go to the designated charities.

Cash Casino Red Deer has over 300 slot machines, a 24-hour poker room, blackjack, 4-card poker, Cash Crib, roulette, and Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em. Their well-lit parking lot has room for more than 400 vehicles.