Celebrating the best in Red Deer business

2018 Business of the Year awards gala another way to support your favourite local companies

Attendees enjoy mingling at last year’s Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Awards gala. The 2018 event happens Oct. 17 at the Red Deer College Arts Centre. Photo by Dave Brunner

You nominated more than 60 companies and organizations. Now the countdown is on for the big reveal of winners in the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Awards.

You’re invited to share further in this longstanding celebration of business excellence in the Red Deer area – from Blindman River to Penhold, and Poplar Ridge to Delburne – on Oct. 17 when the chamber hosts its annual awards gala at the Red Deer College Arts Centre.

“I think it’s a wonderful reflection on the organization just to get the nomination,” says the Chamber’s event co-ordinator, Shelley Hanlan. “It means they are outstanding in their industry; people are recognizing that and want to see them acknowledged.”

The finalists, narrowed down by an adjudication panel of local business leaders, once again represent a good cross-section of the community. Specifically, the brand new category for non-profits attracted a large number of nominees.

Here’s the 2018 finalists by category:

One to 10 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees – Craft Beer Nation, LV’s Vinyl Café, Master Rim’s Taekwondo

– Craft Beer Nation, LV’s Vinyl Café, Master Rim’s Taekwondo 11 to 20 FTE employees – CFI Foods Ltd, LEX3 Engineering, Woodmaster Cabinets Ltd

– CFI Foods Ltd, LEX3 Engineering, Woodmaster Cabinets Ltd 21 or more FTE employees – Canalta Controls Ltd., Red Deer Carpet One Floor & Home, Red Deer Orthodontics

– Canalta Controls Ltd., Red Deer Carpet One Floor & Home, Red Deer Orthodontics Young Entrepreneur – Are You Social Corp, iSupply Stock, Nerds on Site

– Are You Social Corp, iSupply Stock, Nerds on Site Non-Profit – Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre, Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre, The Lending Cupboard Society of Alberta

Awards program growing every year

The Business of the Year program continues to get better, Hanlan adds, with the number and diversity of businesses and organizations nominated increasing annually, along with the quality of those nominees.

At the Wednesday night gala – a partnership with BDC and always held during Small Business Week – you’ve got plenty of time to network with other business people and community leaders. A standup reception happens from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and features canapes from Boulevard Restaurant in the Holiday Inn and various beverages available.

“It’s a good opportunity for people to get together in a social setting and reconnect, but also to come and celebrate all of these outstanding finalists,” Hanlan says.

Tickets are on sale now, available by calling the Chamber at 403-347-4491 or in person at 3017 Gaetz Ave.