Central Alberta Tile One has a new face – The Rave Design Showroom!

You’ll find the same great people, the same great service at this one-stop shop

Interior designers with the Rave Design Showroom in Red Deer are ready to work with you to help take your visions to reality.

What do you get when you take four successful home improvement specialists: Central Alberta Tile One, RAVE Interior Design, Central Alberta Lighting and StoneworX Masonry & Stucco, and gather them under one roof?

An easier way to create your beautiful living space, says Shannon Moench, owner of Central Alberta Tile One. Their Rave Design Showroom in Red Deer offers you a streamlined, 13,500 square-foot superstore, with 55,000-plus product samples and dozens of knowledgeable specialists and other helpful staff who can guide you from start to finish on your project.

Make your vision a reality

“We have more than a dozen interior designers who can walk you through the options and create solutions you’ll be happy with,” Shannon says. “To have to think about all the aspects of a project, it can be very time-consuming. Having all the products and services in one place allows you to go from concept to completion much more quickly than trying to work through everything yourself.”

On top of free access to creative and experienced designers and other trades experts, here’s some other great reasons to visit the Rave Design Showroom:

Unprecedented choice Scouring websites can be time consuming. With Central Alberta Lighting and Central Alberta Tile One offering you the largest lighting and flooring showrooms in the region, you’ve got a hands-on, visual way to browse and select from a multitude of styles and products for any budget or size of project. Add to this stonework and masonry, furniture, blinds and drapery, granite and quartz for your countertops, you’ll quickly see why they’re your one one-stop shop.

Home improvements made affordable If you see budget as a barrier to creating your dream living space, talk to Rave Design Showroom staff about available financing with affordable monthly payments as a way to get started on your project sooner.

Do-it-yourselfers welcome! If you're able to take on installs yourself, you'll receive the same level of service as if you were having their professional installers do the work. Staff will go over the necessary product and warranty information to help make your job a success.

Supporting Canadian jobs Every opportunity is taken by the Rave Design Showroom to have their products and materials sourced either locally or elsewhere in Canada. "A core value of our company is supporting jobs and families in Red Deer, Central Alberta and across Canada," Shannon says.

Part of the greater community

The ownership and staff at the Rave Design Showroom not only are dedicated to helping you achieve your vision, they’re passionate about supporting community groups around Red Deer.

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre , the lottery dream home – featuring flooring, tile work, lighting, countertops, blinds, furniture accents and stonework by the Rave Design Showroom – the Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre and the Red Deer Hospital Lottery are just a few of the local groups and charities they support.

If you’ve visited the Rave Design Showroom, you know what to expect from their great team of experts. If you haven’t, drop by this one-stop shop located in Centre 76 on North Gaetz Avenue. You’ll be glad you did.

You can also follow them on Facebook.