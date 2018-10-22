The management and staff at the Phoenix Buffet are welcoming back their faithful customers, after a brief closure of the restaurant.

Chinese-Western cuisine a award-winning combo

Phoenix Buffet reopens in Red Deer, owners thank customers for longstanding support

The Phoenix Buffet is welcoming back longtime customers and newcomers, after a brief closure for kitchen improvements and cleaning.

The owners of the popular eatery, last year’s Favourite Chinese Restaurant on the Advocate A-List and a finalist again this year, have reopened after upgrading their facilities behind the scenes, as requested by Alberta Health Services. They look forward to continuing to serve Red Deer families seeking a broad range of menu and buffet items.

“People have given us very kind comments about our food and our family-friendly style,” says Phoenix co-owner Jessie Zhang, thanking the community for their ongoing support.

Broad menu appeals to many

If you find it tough to pick a restaurant that has a little of something for everyone – maybe the kids are keen on burgers and you have a hunger for Chinese cuisine – the Phoenix Buffet can answer that question.

Specializing in traditional Chinese food and dim sum, the Phoenix also has such Western foods as fresh roast turkey and beef, mashed potatoes, even French fries and onion rings. There’s a wide selection to choose from no matter what you’re craving.

Along with a full dim sum menu featuring shrimp dumplings, pork shaomi, barbecue pork buns, sticky rice and more, a full range of Chinese food is available, from rice noodles and chop suey to egg foo yong and a numerous beef, chicken, pork and seafood dishes.

Restaurant popular with visitors

In addition to locals, the Phoenix Buffet has served many visitors to Red Deer over their seven years of operation, including those in town to visit family or friends, those visiting on business and others passing through between Calgary and Edmonton, Zhang says.

She appreciates that locals bring their guests to the restaurant to enjoy a delicious Chinese lunch or dinner, adding that the fresh food, frequently replaced in the buffet lineup to maintain its quality, is a big reason people keep coming back.

“It’s important that we make sure we always have fresh food for the customers, because we want them to have a good experience and come back again.”

*****

The Phoenix Buffet is open daily at 11 a.m. for lunch and dinner at 6790-50 Ave. (Gaetz Avenue) near Piper Drive. Call 403-342-0330 to reserve space for your group.

This advertising story was created by Impress, Black Press Media’s commercial content division, on behalf of the Phoenix Buffet restaurant.

 

Comments are closed

Previous story
The road to your dream home starts here!

Just Posted

Scares and chills await at haunted house in Red Deer

Zed Haunted House helps raise money for Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer District

PHOTO: Renewable Energy Fair at Red Deer College

The Renewable Energy Fair and Workshops event was held at Red Deer… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer College Queens host third annual Pink in the Rink game

Queens raised $12,035 for the Central Alberta Cancer Centre.

PHOTOS: The Mustard Seed CEO speaks at Seeds of Hope Gala in Red Deer

The first-ever Seeds of Hope Gala was held at the Red Deer… Continue reading

Person airlifted to hospital after collision near Innisfail

One person was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision west of… Continue reading

WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

Except for 1 kick, Saints, Ravens are evenly matched

BALTIMORE — In a matchup between the league’s highest-scoring offence and top-ranked… Continue reading

Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets a top award for comedy

WASHINGTON — After a 35-year acting career and with two iconic television… Continue reading

Ricky Skaggs, Dottie West enter Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE — Bluegrass and country star Ricky Skaggs, singer Dottie West and… Continue reading

AP Exclusive: Stephen Hawking’s wheelchair, thesis for sale

LONDON — Stephen Hawking was a cosmic visionary, a figure of inspiration… Continue reading

Canada deemed U.S. a safe country for asylum seekers after internal review

OTTAWA — Canadian immigration officials have determined that the United States remains… Continue reading

Bombardier sues Mitsubishi over alleged theft of aircraft trade secrets

MONTREAL — Bombardier is suing Mitsubishi Aircraft in the United States over… Continue reading

Three strong earthquakes reported in Pacific Ocean off Vancouver Island

Three relatively strong earthquakes were recorded Sunday night in the Pacific Ocean… Continue reading

Turkey to reveal details of probe into Khashoggi’s killing

ISTANBUL — In a sign of growing pressure on Saudi Arabia, Turkey… Continue reading

Most Read