Chinese-Western cuisine a award-winning combo

The Phoenix Buffet is welcoming back longtime customers and newcomers, after a brief closure for kitchen improvements and cleaning.

The owners of the popular eatery, last year’s Favourite Chinese Restaurant on the Advocate A-List and a finalist again this year, have reopened after upgrading their facilities behind the scenes, as requested by Alberta Health Services. They look forward to continuing to serve Red Deer families seeking a broad range of menu and buffet items.

“People have given us very kind comments about our food and our family-friendly style,” says Phoenix co-owner Jessie Zhang, thanking the community for their ongoing support.

Broad menu appeals to many

If you find it tough to pick a restaurant that has a little of something for everyone – maybe the kids are keen on burgers and you have a hunger for Chinese cuisine – the Phoenix Buffet can answer that question.

Specializing in traditional Chinese food and dim sum, the Phoenix also has such Western foods as fresh roast turkey and beef, mashed potatoes, even French fries and onion rings. There’s a wide selection to choose from no matter what you’re craving.

Along with a full dim sum menu featuring shrimp dumplings, pork shaomi, barbecue pork buns, sticky rice and more, a full range of Chinese food is available, from rice noodles and chop suey to egg foo yong and a numerous beef, chicken, pork and seafood dishes.

Restaurant popular with visitors

In addition to locals, the Phoenix Buffet has served many visitors to Red Deer over their seven years of operation, including those in town to visit family or friends, those visiting on business and others passing through between Calgary and Edmonton, Zhang says.

She appreciates that locals bring their guests to the restaurant to enjoy a delicious Chinese lunch or dinner, adding that the fresh food, frequently replaced in the buffet lineup to maintain its quality, is a big reason people keep coming back.

“It’s important that we make sure we always have fresh food for the customers, because we want them to have a good experience and come back again.”

The Phoenix Buffet is open daily at 11 a.m. for lunch and dinner at 6790-50 Ave. (Gaetz Avenue) near Piper Drive. Call 403-342-0330 to reserve space for your group.

