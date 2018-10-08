Curves joins the battle against breast cancer

Raising cash for Canadian Cancer Society, collecting bras for Mexican mastectomy patients

Brenda L. Fletcher of Curves Red Deer has a message for women:

“The message we want to shout out is that October is Breast Cancer Month at Curves!” she said.

“We have a month full of activities, supporting the fighters, admiring the survivors and honouring the taken and never ever giving up. We have a goal to raise $2,000 for breast cancer in October.”

Curves is a health and fitness club created for women. Even their gym equipment is ergonomically designed for women’s bodies – and Fletcher says our Curves has new equipment.

In October, Curves Red Deer is waiving its enrolment fee for new members who donate $30 to the Canadian Cancer Society. They’re also hosting a “Shop for the Cure” event Oct. 15 to 19.

“We have a dozen guest vendors that are coming in – companies like Norwex, Sweet Legs, and more,” Fletcher said. Vendors will be in the Curves gym at different times, and their table fee – or 10 per cent of their sales, whichever is greater – will be donated to the cause.

“So when we say shop for a cure, the more the ladies shop the more money we raise for cancer,” she said.

Helping those in need in Mexico

Another novel idea is Bras for Mexico: women are asked to donate new or gently-used bras and scarves, which will be given to mastectomy patients at Cancer de Mama Clinic in La Penita, Mexico.

“Last year the clinic helped over 700 Mexican women,” Fletcher said. “We’re just one small piece of the wheel that collects donations and tries to help our sisters.”

The donated bras and scarves will be delivered by “snowbirds” travelling to Mexico for the winter, so there isn’t even a shipping cost. The full donation goes to help women in need. “We have a giant wall of bras in the gym to remind people to make a donation,” Fletcher added.

Honouring past members and family members

“Many of our women are breast cancer survivors, and we want to honour our past members and their families who have lost their battles with various types of cancer. We have a big poster in the club that our survivors are signing, writing down the names of their sisters and their mothers to dedicate their October workouts to them.”

Although cancer awareness is a serious cause, Fletcher said the team effort helps bring the members together.

“We’re a group of women that’s not afraid to work hard, but we like to have a little bit of fun too.”

*****

You can find Curves Red Deer on Unit 50-2085-50th Avenue and find their opening hours here.

 

Comments are closed

Previous story
Celebrating the best in Red Deer business

Just Posted

Red Deer mom donates Thanksgiving supplies to families to teach kindness to her children

Ten families in Central Alberta were able to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner this… Continue reading

Four arrested in Rimbey

Three men and one woman were arrested in Rimbey after a search… Continue reading

WATCH: The magic of Harry Potter in Red Deer

The magical world of Harry Potter is taking over downtown Red Deer… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Last Red Deer Market of 2018

The final Red Deer Market of 2018 was Saturday in front of… Continue reading

Drive-by shooting in Rocky Mountain House, police say

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting Friday night.… Continue reading

WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to… Continue reading

Montreal Sir John A. Macdonald statue defaced ahead of anti-racism demonstration

MONTREAL — A downtown Montreal statue of Sir John A. Macdonald has… Continue reading

No change to Cdn climate plan as report warns world losing global warming battle

OTTAWA — The world is going to blow past its most stringent… Continue reading

Oil spill feared after ships collide near Corsica

PARIS — French maritime authorities are trying to contain an apparent oil… Continue reading

Kavanaugh impartiality to be tested in blue state lawsuits

Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court has put a spotlight… Continue reading

Supreme Court moves right, but how far, how fast?

WASHINGTON — The moment conservatives have dreamed about for decades has arrived… Continue reading

Manchin faces firestorm at home following Kavanaugh vote

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is facing a political firestorm… Continue reading

20 die when limo on way to birthday party blows stop sign

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. — A limousine on its way to a birthday party… Continue reading

Strong aftershock rattles north Haiti day after deadly quake

PORT-DE-PAIX, Haiti — Survivors sifting through the rubble of their earthquake-toppled cinderblock… Continue reading

Most Read