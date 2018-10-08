Curves joins the battle against breast cancer

Brenda L. Fletcher of Curves Red Deer has a message for women:

“The message we want to shout out is that October is Breast Cancer Month at Curves!” she said.

“We have a month full of activities, supporting the fighters, admiring the survivors and honouring the taken and never ever giving up. We have a goal to raise $2,000 for breast cancer in October.”

Curves is a health and fitness club created for women. Even their gym equipment is ergonomically designed for women’s bodies – and Fletcher says our Curves has new equipment.

In October, Curves Red Deer is waiving its enrolment fee for new members who donate $30 to the Canadian Cancer Society. They’re also hosting a “Shop for the Cure” event Oct. 15 to 19.

“We have a dozen guest vendors that are coming in – companies like Norwex, Sweet Legs, and more,” Fletcher said. Vendors will be in the Curves gym at different times, and their table fee – or 10 per cent of their sales, whichever is greater – will be donated to the cause.

“So when we say shop for a cure, the more the ladies shop the more money we raise for cancer,” she said.

Helping those in need in Mexico

Another novel idea is Bras for Mexico: women are asked to donate new or gently-used bras and scarves, which will be given to mastectomy patients at Cancer de Mama Clinic in La Penita, Mexico.

“Last year the clinic helped over 700 Mexican women,” Fletcher said. “We’re just one small piece of the wheel that collects donations and tries to help our sisters.”

The donated bras and scarves will be delivered by “snowbirds” travelling to Mexico for the winter, so there isn’t even a shipping cost. The full donation goes to help women in need. “We have a giant wall of bras in the gym to remind people to make a donation,” Fletcher added.

Honouring past members and family members

“Many of our women are breast cancer survivors, and we want to honour our past members and their families who have lost their battles with various types of cancer. We have a big poster in the club that our survivors are signing, writing down the names of their sisters and their mothers to dedicate their October workouts to them.”

Although cancer awareness is a serious cause, Fletcher said the team effort helps bring the members together.

“We’re a group of women that’s not afraid to work hard, but we like to have a little bit of fun too.”

*****

You can find Curves Red Deer on Unit 50-2085-50th Avenue and find their opening hours here.