Get out and RV: Win a week in the Canadian Rockies!

With southwestern Alberta less than two hours from the majestic Rocky Mountains, Dan Meikle believes everyone should have the opportunity to go camping.

And while camping can be an affordable way to get out and experience nature, the cost of gear, transportation and site can still put the experience out of reach for many.

Integrity RV aims to change that for 15 lucky families.

“I love to go camping. Since I was a kid, I remember camping with my mom and dad, and then my wife and I did the same with our kids. Now we camp with our grandkids,” explains Meikle, general manager for the Olds-based Integrity RV. “However, not everyone is so fortunate.”

Win a week in the Rockies

To help share the love of camping – and the enjoyment families experience when they get away together in nature – Integrity RV has launched a special contest.

“I believe everyone should experience the great outdoors, and what it’s like to go camping, and that’s why we’ve launched the ‘Free Trailer for a Week Program,’ exclusively at Integrity RV,” Meikle says.

“We’ll set up one of our trailers in a beautiful location and every week, from the May long-weekend to the September long-weekend, one lucky winner and his or her family can go camping.”

How to enter

To enter your name in for the chance to win a week in the Canadian Rockies, visit Integrity RV on Facebook and follow a few simple steps:

Step 1. Like the page.

Step 2. Share the page with a friend.

Step 3. Provide a review of the dealership or the contest.

Step 4. Send them a Facebook message with your name, phone number and email.

Step 5. And lastly, stay tuned to the page as your name might get drawn!

Entries will be tossed in a hat and drawn at random.

Be sure to check back often to the Integrity RV Facebook page for news and updates about when the winners will be drawn. As names are drawn throughout the program, winners will be announced on Facebook and must respond within 24 hours or a new name will be drawn.

