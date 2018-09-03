Get social! Learn how to make social media work for your business

5 reasons this is THE event to help you build your business this fall

Great ideas about how you can use social media await at Social Media Central, Sept. 27.

Do you know your tweets from your hashtags? Or even more importantly, how to make them work for your business within an ever-changing social media landscape?

Whether you’re a newbie or social media maestra – or maestro! – Social Media Central, coming to the Red Deer College Learning Commons Sept. 27, will help you take your marketing game to the next level.

Expert advice to boost your business

Designed for business owners, entrepreneurs and those responsible for an organization’s social media communications, Social Media Central has compiled a stellar lineup of experts designed to explore everything from the bare basics to the advanced. Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Content Management, Digital Design and how to make the ever-changing algorithms work for you.

“For social media newcomers, this will build their confidence, but there’s a little bit of everything, to appeal to everybody,” says Brenda Kolasa, owner of Visual Resolve Graphics, co-hosting the event with Michelle Andrishak, from the Rural Alberta Rocky Business Centre, and Ranchelle VanBryce.

While Calgary and Edmonton have similar events, Central Alberta had been missing out, Kolasa says.

So if you can only attend one educational seminar this year, make it this one. Here’s why:

1. If you think you can do without social media in your business, think again. With close to 23 million social media users in Canada alone, what was once a marketing option is now a necessity.

2. What you thought you knew has likely changed. One of the biggest challenges of social media – even those savvy to the basics – is that it changes so rapidly, Kolasa says. And that means business, and social media marketers, need to change with it.

3. Forget dry lectures. “This is a roll-up-your-sleeves-and-get-social kind of day – learning alongside with an instructor as they lead you, instead of listening to someone drone on while trying to take copious notes creates not only momentum for when you get back to the office, but confidence.” Kolasa says. “Doing is so much better than watching.”

4. Pick and choose what interests you, and share with your friends! Led by experts, 12 Master-Classes are scheduled, each 90-minutes long. Choose one, two or three, or purchase a four-pack for terrific savings. Better yet, you can either attend all four or share with friends and colleagues, and attend the sessions that work for you.

5. All you need is a laptop, or a smart phone, and an interest in learning. Visit the master class page, see what captures your interest, then check out any special requirements needed before class, such as a LinkedIn account or the Instagram app.

To learn more, visit at smcentral.ca or follow them on Facebook for the latest updates.